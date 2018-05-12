We’re on the edge of a flawed process that may not heal us

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 09:29, Updated May 12th 2018 at 09:32 GMT +3

We often hear of placing the cart before the horse. While it is common wisdom that the horse pulls the cart, we may want to see the cart pulling the horse, for a change. And so we place hope and faith before sense and reason. We believe that the tail can wag the dog. We prescribe medicine before diagnosis. This is where Kenya sits today, amidst what looks like the sudden epiphany of a constitutional moment.

As a people, we have steadily distinguished ourselves as a violent nation. We murder others at election time and even outside the electoral season. There is only a minor situational difference. In the electoral season, the struggle for leadership is an obvious motivator. This points to a selfish drive that will trample upon other people’s rights and freedoms. We speak violently and call each other horrific names. We push the police into the streets to clobber those whom we have refused to listen to. The police, in their overzealous quest to please their principals, burst the banks of duty. They become trigger-happy. They invade homes and leave innocent occupants dead.

This paves the way for contestable and contested election outcomes. This is especially so with regard to the presidential election. Once again, we burst into the streets in protest. We set up fires and destroy limb and life. The police are now in their element with their jungle dance, with guns and allied killing paraphernalia. In the end, tedium sets in. The desire to “return to normalcy” sets in. We may concoct some kind of agreement to forge forward, or the losing party may succumb to sundry pressures and back down. That phase of violence takes a rest.

Other forms persist, however. The person who has ostensibly won the election forms a Manichean government. This is to say that there is a government that arrogantly divides society into two. There are the rulers and the ruled. The two classes are based on ethnic identities. The rulers are unmistakably from a specific identity group or groups. The ruled, likewise. The structure of government, therefore, establishes a status that social science calls structural violence. While the people are not visibly engaged in physical violence, the two camps are hostile to each other. Active violence continues to simmer under the surface. It only needs a matchbox to explode.

This structural violence expresses itself in the heaping of opportunities in society to the ruling tribe or tribes. Poverty and misery are likewise heaped upon the outsiders. Also heaped against them is open scorn and violent language from the ruling tribe or tribes. They counter with their own rounds of violent language, political protest and economic sabotage. They threaten the ruling tribe, or tribes, with dire repercussions, in the event that political power should ever change hands. Public conversation gets even more violent. And so for five years, the nation treats itself to violent existence that undergoes different guises and permutations. Even in the places of worship, prayers and thanksgiving to God are violent. We noisily thank God for “vanquishing our enemies” and for “protection from our enemies.”

There is ethnic-based hostility everywhere. We only want to work “with our people.” Those in power splash wealth and flamboyance. They break the law with impunity. Those outside power long to spill someone’s blood. And so today we are hearing that to treat this situation, Kenya needs a referendum. In typical Kenyan style, we are already arguing about the merits and demerits of having a referendum. We have not even framed the question for the referendum. Someone has only made vague suggestions about an expanded Executive and a three-tier government. We don’t even know how that Executive would be established, or how power and responsibility would be distributed within it.

Also not clear is how that would impact upon the existing devolved government and its mandates. There also exist numerous laws to be considered. They begin with numerous articles in the mother law – the Constitution itself. There are laws on public finance, on water and environment, agriculture, security, health, transportation and infrastructure, education, and even on such things as gambling and heavens know what else. How are the vague propositions on changing the Constitution going to impact on these laws?

They say that the carpenter thinks that every problem is a nail and that the solution is to hammer it violently. A section of our political elite believes that amending the Constitution will solve every problem in the country. Maybe they are right. But will we not even hold an honest, all-inclusive and structured national conversation to establish that this is indeed the case? An amorphous set of people has now been put together to “advise” a pair of people of one native identity on how to amend the Constitution so that it addresses all our problems, once and for all.

This is child’s play at work. Who are these two people who are supposed to be advised on what parts of our Constitution to change and how to change it? Why are some people imagining that the Constitution of Kenya is their property, to toss about through their proxies as they may wish? This column asks for the umpteenth time, where are existing national institutions in this so-called bridge building affair? Where is National Cohesion and Integration Commission? Where is the National Commission on Human Rights? Where is the Gender Commission? Where is the Office of the Attorney General? Where is the Law Society of Kenya? Where is the NCCK, the Episcopal Conference, Supkem, Maendeleo ya Wanawake, and others?

We are on the fringes of yet another flawed process whose outcomes are unlikely to heal what ails us. Our challenge is not an absence of laws. We simply don’t respect the law. Why? This is what we need to confront.

