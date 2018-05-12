Patel Dam Tragedy: ‘Most painful fact is that our relatives are still missing’

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 22:51 GMT +3

70 years old Ario Yewoi pondering what next after his property were swept away during the Patel dam tragedy at Solai, in Subukia Nakuru County. May 112018. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

In summary Water from a dam swept away everything in its path as leaving scores dead and others injured in frantic efforts to save lives

Families watched expectantly as Kenya Red Cross Society and the military excavate heaps of mud in search for bodies

As Kenyans come to terms with the magnitude of the catastrophe that befell residents of Solai village following the bursting of Patel Dam that left 48 people dead after a night of fear, terror and uncertainty, the 12 hours of daylight were barely enough for 40 families racing against time, hoping against hope to find their missing kin.

Friday, as the search entered second day, desperate locals huddled together in small groups.

ALSO READ: Gideon Moi consoles flood victims

The horror of the night before evident in their eyes and distinct in their voices. Slowly, they looked at the debris and the slate of mud standing unperturbed where once stood their homes.

Where once stood businesses that held unbound ambition, now stands a blanket of deep helplessness.

In a village where optimism once reigned supreme, a cloud of pessimism slowly descended to those eager, itching to get word of a missing brother, mother, father or child.

Swallowing her whole

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The families whose loved ones were still missing could be seen walking anxiously waiting to receive ‘good news’ from those in the search mission. Some were working closely with volunteers from Kenya Red Cross Society and the military to excavate heaps of mud within the search area. Each shovel scoop that failed to unearth the face of a loved further weighing down hearts.

When darkness set in, 61-year-old Selina Nachii’s spirit was almost broken. A day’s search could not bring back a missing granddaughter, swept away by the raging debris.

Nachii said her granddaughter was in the warm embrace of her mother as the waters tumbled down. Unfortunately, the raging floods pried the little girl from the safety of her mother before swallowing her whole.

“We were in the house together with my daughter and granddaughter. As we escaped the raging waters the girl who was carried by her mother slipped and was swept away. We are yet to establish if she died or she escaped death,” she said, looking farther than her eyesight allows, half expecting the little girl to miraculously show herself. Even a visit to the morgue, where some of the bodies of the dam burst are being preserved did not settle her spirit.

ALSO READ: DPP directs Boinnet to investigate Patel dam tragedy

“We have been rendered homeless, and the most traumatising thing is that we are missing our loved one. We are not sure if she is dead or alive,” Nachii said.

The net of despair cast 48 hours ago has also nabbed Jane Akiru. Four of her family members were swept away by the water. Only one body has been recovered. Narrating the ordeal, Akiru said she lost her sister Catherine Nabenyo, 26, her husband Samuel Nanok, and their two children Immaculate, 3 and Maxwell, 2.

Only Samuel’s body has been recovered, the whereabouts of the others unknown. Akiru who couldn’t control her tears said her cousin Jane Amana also perished.

“I tried to call my sister after the tragedy but her phone was off. The body of her husband has been found but we are still hoping to get my sister alive. If not, we wish to have her body,” she said.

Akiru’s uncle Jackson Tarit travelled from Nanyuki after hearing about the tragedy. He says what he saw when he got to the village will forever remain etched in his mind.

“It is terrible. Those who died are better off than those who survived,” he said.

As Tarit cursed the gods, Rose Wangui was nearby exalting them to bring back her one-year-old daughter.

ALSO READ: Government empties two other dams at Patel’s farm

Wangui said she was in the house together with her four children, who all drowned, bodies of two have since been recovered. Her youngest daughter remains somewhere out there.

“I am weak, I am yet to believe that I lost my three boys, and I am not sure if my daughter is dead or she was rescued,” she said tears rolling down her cheeks. The loss of her youngest child unbearable. The thought of burying all her children unthinkable.

Naomi Wangui, 26, lost a sister, brother-in-law and two children. The body of one of the children, a five year old, still missing. Wangui said her sister Beatrice Wanja was in the house with her husband- Geoffrey Kamau. They died attempting to save their children.

Escaped to different directions

Ronald Kibe, 13, a Standard Eight pupil at Endau Primary School is also missing. His brother Jackson Njogu, 17, who survived said they all escaped to different directions.

“I was with my brother in the house, and we all fled the house as the water levels rose. I am however not sure where he is,” he said.

Area chief Peter Chege Maingi walked around with a pained expression. Familiar names remained unaccounted for hours after the incident. The fingers on his hands and feet barely enough to count the missing people who once came to him for direction and advise.

Among them 32-year -old Joseph Gathogo and his six-year-old daughter. Gathogo suffered an ironic twist of fate. He was a casual worker at the Patel farm whose dam burst to sweep away his existence.

Mwangi said others still missing and whose relatives are yet to be identified include Yomoi Akai, 32, and Purity Cherop, 23.

ALSO READ: Update on Patel dam: No second dam has burst its banks, says Govt

John Elimlim 20, was also mourning his younger sibling Monicah Kale, 7, and Josphine Kale, 6, who were swept away.

The two were in the house with their parents Elizabeth Abenyo and Pius Muthe who are nursing injuries at the Rift Valley Provincial General hospital. They were injured while trying to rescue the young ones.

“My mother and dad are nursing injuries, i am mourning death of my two sisters and i am however confused about my younger sister who is yet to be traced,” said Elimlim.

Fredinald Meto told Saturday Standard that his aunt Grace Hasimiti, 35, a casual labourer in one of the farms in the area was in her house alone during the tragedy and has not been traced. In a desperate bid to reconnect with his aunt, Meto frantically tries to call her. But her phone is off. He and other family members have visited nearby hospitals but to no avail. Now, all he can do is hang on to hope.

“Members of my family would be settled if we knew if my aunt is dead. We have visited the morgue to look for her. She is also not in any hospital,” said Meto.

For yet another night, the living will be haunted by the thoughts of the unaccounted for. They will spend another night torn between cautious optimism and practical pessimism.

For yet another night the survivors of Solai village will look north towards the burst dam and ask it to tell them where there kin are. They will ask the dam to set their spirits free by showing them where there people are.

[email protected]

ALSO READ: How to build a safe dam