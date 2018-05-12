Sri Lankan army forms special unit to defend itself against human rights abuses allegations

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 21:16 GMT +3

Army chief Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake

Sri Lankan army has formed a special unit to defend itself against allegations of grave human rights abuses at the end of the island’s decades-long ethnic war.

Army chief Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake said the group would collate local and international reports, and establish the truth to clear the military’s name.

International rights groups accuse the military of killing 40,000 Tamil civilians in the final months of the war which ended in May 2009.