Amnesty slams death penalty for raped Sudan teenager

By AFP | Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 20:59 GMT +3
Noura Hussein Hammad, 19, was handed a death sentence by a Sudanese court for killing the man her father forced her to marry, the rights group said in a statement.

Rights group Amnesty International has slammed a Sudanese court’s sentencing of a teenager to death for killing her rapist husband in self-defence.

 “Noura Hussein is a victim and the sentence against her is an intolerable act of cruelty,” Amnesty International’s deputy regional director Seif Magango said. 

