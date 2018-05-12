Amnesty slams death penalty for raped Sudan teenager

Rights group Amnesty International has slammed a Sudanese court’s sentencing of a teenager to death for killing her rapist husband in self-defence.
Noura Hussein Hammad, 19, was handed a death sentence by a Sudanese court for killing the man her father forced her to marry, the rights group said in a statement.
ALSO READ: Ethiopia to take stake in Sudan port
“Noura Hussein is a victim and the sentence against her is an intolerable act of cruelty,” Amnesty International’s deputy regional director Seif Magango said.