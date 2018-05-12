No sworn affidavit for Kirinyaga election whistle blower

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 19:49 GMT +3

Narc-kenya leader Martha Karua continues being cross examined by lawyers over her election petition at the Kerugoya High Court on the disputed Kirinyaga County gubernatorial elections.

Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has not indicated in her election petition the particulars of a whistle-blower who allegedly informed her that an assisted voter was misled to cast the ballot in favour of her opponent.

Ms Karua told the election petition court in Kerugoya that the said voter was misled by the Deputy Presiding Officer at Kimunye Tea Buying Centre polling station.

She argued that it was not necessary to have an affidavit sworn and filed by the said informer since it is the prerogative of IEBC to conduct credible elections.

Karua was speaking during cross examination by Andrew Muchiri, one of the lawyers representing Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Muchiri told the court the disclosure of the name of the petitioner’s informer and filling of a supportive affidavit to enable him cross examine the witness would greatly assist the court in unearthing the truth regarding the allegations.

Karua also told High Court Judge Lucy Gitari the gubernatorial elections were fraudulent.

She cited the opening of a ballot box in the absence of relevant parties outside Wanguru tallying centre by an IEBC official in the full glare of the cameras.

Hearing of the petition continues with lawyers for Waiguru expected to complete their cross-examination of Karua. The petitioner has lined up 14 witnesses.

