Opinion: Help flood victims get on their feet

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 19:12 GMT +3

Nearly 200 lives have been lost as rivers burst their banks, dams get overwhelmed, houses get submerged and vehicles swept off the road. It is a natural outrage not witnessed by many Kenyans.

In the past two months, Kenya has experienced one of the worst flooding in recent history.

From Taita Taveta, Garissa, Turkana, Murang’a to Nakuru counties, large swathes of land have been rendered inhabitable. It has been a torrid period. Thousands of households have been rendered homeless with children bearing the brunt of the disaster.

The Solai Dam tragedy, in which more than 50 deaths have been reported, has brought to the fore the devastation visited on common man, especially the poor.

The majority of those swept away in the middle of Thursday night, had built their humble abodes downstream as the high and mighty occupied the higher grounds. And because they were people of means, they could do whatever they wanted with their parcels of land, including flouting all rules on conservation of the environment.

The Government, humanitarian agencies and the public should urgently come to the aid of those affected by floods.

There are thousands of families whose shelter and livelihoods were swept away, literally.

Their children are out of school and the disruption to their lives is huge. It should also be noted that the most affected families had just come out of a debilitating drought. Just when their crops in the farms were about to flourish, floods swept them away.

The pastoralists have also lost animals to the floods and have little to peg their hopes on. President Uhuru Kenyatta and all leaders must come together and respond to a humanitarian crisis unfolding right before our eyes.

This is the time to pool resources and give a helping hand to the affected until they can stand on their two feet. We must urgently seek long-term solutions to such disasters.

Finally, those responsible for building illegal dams must be made to pay. They must be called out and punished heavily.