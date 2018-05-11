Traffic police officers arrested collecting bribes along Thika-Garissa highway

| Published Fri, May 11th 2018 at 14:27, Updated May 11th 2018 at 17:45 GMT +3

Traffic police officers hiding their faces at Nakuru EACC office after they were arrested for allegedly taking bribes on March 22, 2017. [Photo/file/Standard]

Three traffic police officers have been arrested while collecting road bribes along Thika-Garissa highway.

Officers from Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) pounced on the bribe-taking officers at a road block in Ngoliba area Thursday afternoon.

EACC's lower Eastern regional deputy manager, Urther Opili said the three were arrested in a sting operation mounted after numerous complaints were raised about them by motorists who frequent the route.

They were identified as Muriuki Kimathi, George Gathirwa and Daniel Ndirangu-all police constables attached to Ngoliba police station in Thika East, Kiambu County.

Opili who addressed the press at EACC offices in Machakos town, said Ndirangu had managed to flee the scene at the time of operation but was later arrested around 4pm.

"After a search we recovered a total of Sh18, 800 from both Kimathi and Gathirwa while Ndirangu escaped from the scene," said Opili.

He said the three will be charged in court once investigations are fully concluded.

The arrests come barely two weeks after three other officers were attached to Machakos police station were caught collecting bribes at Kathome area along Machakos-Nairobi highway. The three have been charged in a Mavoko court.