DPP orders investigations into Patel dam tragedy

KDF soldiers searching for more victims after Patel dam burst its bank in Solai, Nakuru County on May 10, 2018. [Photo: Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has directed Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to investigate the cause of Patel dam tragedy in Solai that killed 48 people after breaking its banks Wednesday night.

In a letter to Boinnet, Haji directed for immediate investigations in order to ascertain the cause of the disaster and those culpable.

“This is to direct that you cause immediate and thorough investigations to be undertaken in order to establish the cause of the disaster and culpability if any,” he said.

Haji said the findings of the investigations should be forwarded to his office for action within 14 days.

“The resultant investigation file should be forwarded to my office for perusal and appropriate action within 14 days of the date hereof,” reads the letter to Boinnet.

Patel dam which is located on the farm of a prominent farmer Mansukul Patel burst its banks on Wednesday night leaving a trail of destruction and loss of lives.

So far, 48 people have been confirmed dead, 58 missing, 41 injured and over 300 displaced from the surrounding Nyankinyua and Energy villages.

Search and rescue operation by multi-agency team consisting of Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Police, Kenya Red Cross, National Youth Service continue to comb the 10 kilometer area where the dam spewed the water to.

The team is coordinated by the Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Mwongo Chemwanga.

The displaced people are currently camping at Endau church where the government through the devolution ministry has already donated 800 bags of rice, 400 bags of beans and maize.

