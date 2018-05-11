Survivors, villagers recall anguishing hours of Patel dam tragedy amid tears

| Published Fri, May 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 10th 2018 at 23:51 GMT +3

Josphat Kimeli, 35, lost his two children aged seven and four. [Mercy Kahenda/Standard]

Josphat Kimeli

Mr Kimeli lost his two children - Nastancia Chepkemboi and Rehema Chepkorir. The 35-year-old's wife Julia Chepkemboi is being treated at Bahati sub-county hospital.

ALSO READ: 48 dead in dam horror

“My two daughters died, I am praying that my wife and two sons shall get well soon,” he told The Standard. He had returned home at around 7.30pm on Wednesday. Tragedy struck just after they had dinner. They heard a bang. He and his wife rushed to rescue the children. His wife carried the younger ones aged four and seven, while he carried the other two.

“We rescued our children but the volume of water was too much, my wife was swept while carrying the two children who died,” recalled Kimeli. Mary Wangechi -Business Lady- She lost her 55 year old mother at the Patel Dam Tragedy in Solai, Subukia. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Mary Wangechi

Ms Wangechi was in tears, as she recalled losing her 55-year-old mother Tabitha Wangechi.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Wangechi was in their house with her mother and her three month-old-baby Tabitha, watching TV when tragedy struck.

“My baby survived by God’s grace. My mother was holding her as we watched news, and when tragedy struck I picked the baby, only for my mother to be swept away,” she said, adding that the volume of water did not allow her to rescue her mother.

Separately, 12-year-old Susan Aibich was preparing dinner for her mother Esther Lung’ori when all hell broke loose.

“My mother was talking with her friends. I heard a bang, rushed to help but could not. The water was moving so fast,” she said.

ALSO READ: Mysterious owner of killer dam Patel

Paul Kapu, 5, recounts ordeal after dam broke its banks. [Mercy Kahenda/Standard]

Paul Kapu, pupil at Nyakunywa Primary School

Master Kapu was in their house with his mother, brother and grandmother when disaster came knocking. The five-year-old was preparing to go to bed, when he heard a bang.

“I thought it was thunder, but water submerged our house and swept away my mother, brother and grandmother." When the water pushed the door to their house opened, Kapu jumped out and held onto a block outside to avoid being swept awayr.

Outside, cries for help rent the air. Luckily a, neighbour carried him to a nearby farm.

Yesterday, the minor could not trace his kin. “I do not know what to do. My mother is missing and I unfortunately do not know anybody from my family who shall take care of me,” the minor said. Chief Peter Chege Mwangi of Ruiru Location who rescued 20 people among them minors when the tragedy struck on Wednesday May 9, 2018. [Mercy Kahenda/Standard]

Ruiru Chief Chege Mwangi

Mr Mwangi was enjoying himself with friends in a hotel in Solai trading centre at around 8.13pm when tragedy struck.

ALSO READ: PATEL: The killer dam in pictures

Mwangi, 55, heard cries for help from residents of Energy and Nyakinyua villages drowning the peace and tranquility he was enjoying.

The chief quickly left the hotel to investigate only to encounter flood waters that had swept away a number of people, among them three children.

Mwangi and three others abandoned his motorbike and rushed to save the children.

“In a flash, everything went dark and I could not see the youths I was with. I only realised later they were swept away by the raging waters. I cannot explain how I survived,” he said. Grace Njeri, 28, holding Shirleen Njoki, 4, (right) and Kibton Mwangi, 5, at Bahati Sub County Hospital on May 10 2018. Njeri managed to rescue her two children and her niece. [Harun Wathari/Standard]

Grace Njeri

A 23-year-old mother of three nearly died on Wednesday night as she fought to save her children after Patel Dam burst.

“We were (watching TV) when suddenly, we heard screams and people calling for help. Before I could open the door, I heard a loud bang on the roof and we were submerged in water,” she added.

Ms Njeri, who works for Milmet Farm, said she could not just stand to watch her children die.

She escaped with her three children but remembered that her five-year-old niece was still lying on the couch. She entered the partially collapsed house, grabbed the child and swam to safety.

ALSO READ: The Fury of Mother Nature: Patel Dam tragedy (Photos)

“That was not courage but a fight to save my children and niece who were in the house when the dam burst,” Njeri said.