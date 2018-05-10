University gives striking lecturers condition to earn pay Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Education

Knec issues penalty for late business exam registration

By Augustine Oduor | Published Thu, May 10th 2018 at 17:36, Updated May 10th 2018 at 17:42 GMT +3
Kenya National of Education Examinations acting CEO Mercy Karogo with her family members after she was conferred with a doctorate in philosophy at Dedan Kimathi University of Science and Technology, Nyeri. [Kibata Kihu/Standard]

Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) has asked heads of Business and Technical institutions to submit payment receipts for candidates' examinations fees

Knec acting Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo said that a penalty of Sh2000 will be levied on those undertaking late registration for the July examinations.

"Those who have not paid for the July 2018 series examinations have up to May 15 to submit evidence of payment for the same," said Karogo.

Mrs Karogo said that the directive applies to all the 135 institutions.

This means that the institutions have only five days to submit relevant documents ahead of the July tests.

Mrs Karogo said that failure to submit the payment evidence means that the candidates in the affected institutions will be struck off the examination roll.

She further said that institutions that have collected examination registration fees and failed to submit to the Council will be deregistered as examination centers after the set deadline. 

RELATED TOPICS:
exam registration
knec business exams
knec acting ceo mercy karogo

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Education

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited