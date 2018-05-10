Knec issues penalty for late business exam registration

| Published Thu, May 10th 2018 at 17:36, Updated May 10th 2018 at 17:42 GMT +3

Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) has asked heads of Business and Technical institutions to submit payment receipts for candidates' examinations fees

Knec acting Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo said that a penalty of Sh2000 will be levied on those undertaking late registration for the July examinations.

"Those who have not paid for the July 2018 series examinations have up to May 15 to submit evidence of payment for the same," said Karogo.

Mrs Karogo said that the directive applies to all the 135 institutions.

This means that the institutions have only five days to submit relevant documents ahead of the July tests.

Mrs Karogo said that failure to submit the payment evidence means that the candidates in the affected institutions will be struck off the examination roll.

She further said that institutions that have collected examination registration fees and failed to submit to the Council will be deregistered as examination centers after the set deadline.