Karua says IEBC worse than Kivuitu’s ECK

| Published Thu, May 10th 2018 at 14:45, Updated May 10th 2018 at 14:52 GMT +3

Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua at the Kerugoya High Court during hearing of her petition against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on May 10, 2018. [Photo/Munene Kamau/Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is worse than the defunct Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK), Narc-Kenya Leader Martha Karua has told a High Court Judge.

Karua who was being cross-examined by Paul Nyamodi, the lead lawyer representing Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru told the court that the then Samuel Kivuitu led ECK used to conduct elections fairly well compared to the current IEBC.

“The IEBC which is the first respondent in my petition is too economical on information within its possession related to the now disputed Kirinyaga gubernatorial elections yet such information kept by this electoral body belongs to the public,” Karua told the court.

Karua also told the court that this was the first time she was challenging an election outcome since venturing into active politics in 1992.

She told the Kerugoya High Court Judge Lucy Gitari that from 1992 she was always elected with a landslide victory as Gichugu MP for a record 20 years and no one dared to challenge her win until 2013 when she lost the presidential elections.

“Even after performing dismally during the 2013 presidential elections, I conceded defeat as the electoral process was at least fair compared to the IEBC which conducted the Kirinyaga Gubernatorial elections whose outcome I have challenged in this court,” she submitted.

She also admitted during cross examination that her party did not secure even an MCA’s seat let alone a Parliamentarian one during the 2017 general elections despite having fielded candidates to run for all the elective positions, apart from the presidency.

“I must admit all our candidates performed poorly since they focused more on my gubernatorial race at the expense of their own interests,” she said.

She wants the outcome of the Kirinyaga gubernatorial elections annulled and fresh ones conducted citing massive irregularities and exclusion of her agents as the main contention in her petition.

