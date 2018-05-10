Solai’s Patel Dam bursts wall leaving behind a trail of death and destruction

| Published Thu, May 10th 2018 at 09:32, Updated May 10th 2018 at 09:59 GMT +3

A child who was rescued from the raging waters after the Patel Dam in Solai, Subukia burst its banks killing scores. (Harun Wathari, Standard)

At least 20 people have been killed and hundreds left homeless after Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County broke its banks. A man rescues a victim of the Patel Dam tragedy who was found stuck in the mud. Over hundreds have been rendered homeless. (Harun Wathari, Standard)

More people are still missing and there are fears the number of casualties could rise.

The dam breached its banks, sweeping away hundreds of homes in the neighbourhood, including those on the expansive Nyakinyua Farm, which borders the water reservoir. Solai residents gather on one of the affected roads after Patel Dam after it burst its bank last night. The injured have been rushed to various hospitals in Nakuru County. (Harun Wathari, Standard)

Red Cross says the rescued people have been rushed to various health facilities in Subukia and Rift Valley General Provincial Hospital. One of the homes that was destroyed by raging waters from the Patel Dam in Solai, Subukia. (Harun Wathari, Standard)

The dam approximately 1 acre broke its banks on Wednesday night releasing its waters to the nearby shopping centre and the expansive Nyakinyua farm bordering the dam.

Some of the victims that were affected by the Patel Dam in Solai after it burst its bank: (Harun Wathari, Standard)

Property worth of billions of shillings was destroyed by the raging waters as most structures that stood along the water way were swept to a radius of over 3Kilometres. Rescuers in the search and rescue mission. 20 bodies have so far been retrieved. (Harun Wathari, Standard)

Solai Boys’ High School and Patel Day Secondary School have also been affected by the flooding water. A team of rescuers from NYS carry the body of one of the victims that were affected by the Patel Dam tragedy. (Harun Wathari, Standard)

