Solai’s Patel Dam bursts wall leaving behind a trail of death and destruction

At least 20 people have been killed and hundreds left homeless after Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County broke its banks.
More people are still missing and there are fears the number of casualties could rise.
The dam breached its banks, sweeping away hundreds of homes in the neighbourhood, including those on the expansive Nyakinyua Farm, which borders the water reservoir.
Red Cross says the rescued people have been rushed to various health facilities in Subukia and Rift Valley General Provincial Hospital.
The dam approximately 1 acre broke its banks on Wednesday night releasing its waters to the nearby shopping centre and the expansive Nyakinyua farm bordering the dam.
Property worth of billions of shillings was destroyed by the raging waters as most structures that stood along the water way were swept to a radius of over 3Kilometres.
Solai Boys’ High School and Patel Day Secondary School have also been affected by the flooding water.
