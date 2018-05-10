31 people killed in Patel Dam tragedy, Solai, Nakuru

| Published Thu, May 10th 2018 at 09:02, Updated May 10th 2018 at 11:29 GMT +3

A victim is rescued from a collapsed structure after the Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru, burst its walls on Wedneday night. [Harun Wathari/Standard]

11.15 am

Death toll reaches 31; NYS, KDF, Red Cross, police and Nakuru County government continue with search and rescue operation, CS Fred Matiangi arrives at the scene.

8:30 am a total of 20 bodies retrieved

Rongai OCPD Japheth Kioko confirms 20 bodies recovered, fearst death toll could rise. Interior CS also leaves Nairobi hfor Salai to oversee rescue operation.

6:00 am death toll rises to 10

The rescue teams have managed to retrieve 10 bodies as Red Cross reports it has so far rescued 40 people and rushed them to various health facilities in Subukia and Rift Valley General Provincial Hospital.

12:00 am seven people confirmed dead

Police, Red Cross, NYS and the Nakuru County Government workers continue rescue operation. The joint team recovers seven bodies while several people are rushed to hospital. So far over 300 homes are confirmed to have been affected.

7:30 pm (Wednesday) polic help sought

It is now confirmed that Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County sitting on approximately 1 acre broke its banks to the nearby flooding the nearby shopping centre and the expansive Nyakinyua Farm bordering the dam. Uknown number of people reported missing.

7:00 pm (Wednesday) Patel Dam bursts its banks

Locals at Solai shopping centre talk of a huge explosion" before seeing a cloud of water move their way.

What was left of this man's house.

Property worth of billions of shillings was destroyed as the wall of water washed away most structures in its way- within a three-kilometre radius.

Solai Boys’ High School and Patel Day Secondary School were also been affected.

Nakuru County Disaster Management Team, The Kenya Red Cross and National Youth Service on on site to help in rescuing the people.

The dam, located on the upper part of the farm iseight kilometres from Solai Centre. and one of the four water reservoirs in the area owned by a Mr Patel.

“We want the dams demolished, one is now leaking and is the largest covering almost four acres,” said Solai resident Stephen Ngugi.

Area MCA Peter Mbae said more than 20 families had been evacuated to safe grounds.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui visited the scene on Wednesday night and said the water from the dam had caused massive destruction of both property and life. He however said the extent of the damage was yet to be established.

“The county has dispatched ambulances to the scene to aid in evacuation of victims. Medics have been mobilised at Bahati Sub-County Hospital and Nakuru County Referral Hospital and are on standby to receive victims,” said Governor Kinyanjui.

Kinyanjui said they were doing their best to evacuate affected families to safety and assist victims get medical attention.

A rescue centre has been set up.