20 people killed in the Patel Dam tragedy in Solai, Nakuru

| Published Thu, May 10th 2018 at 09:02, Updated May 10th 2018 at 10:04 GMT +3

Ongoing rescue operation of the victims that were affected by the Patel Dam in solai after it burst its banks on 9 May 2018. [Photo/ Harun Wathari/Standard]

8:30 am a total of 20 bodies retrieved

Rongai OCPD Japheth Kioko confirmed that 20 bodies had been recovered and expressed fear that the death toll would rise. Interior CS also departs Nairobi headed to Salai to oversee the rescue operation.

6:00 am death toll rises to 10

The rescue teams have managed to retrieve 10 bodies as Red Cross report that they have so far rescued 40 people and rushed them to various health facilities in Subukia and Rift Valley General Provincial Hospital.

12:00 am seven people confirmed dead

Police, Red Cross, NYS and the Nakuru County Government continue rescue operation. The joint team manage to recover seven bodies while several others are rushed to hospital. So far over 300 homes confirmed to have been affected.

7:30 pm Wednesday) police are called to rescue residents

It was now confirmed that Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County sitting on approximately 1 acre broke its banks releasing waters to the nearby shopping centre and the expansive Nyakinyua farm bordering the dam. An unknown number of people reported missing.

7:00 pm (Wednesday) Patel Dam bursts its banks

Locals at Solai shopping centre say they heard a huge explosion before seeing a cloud of water move their way.

One of the victims of Patel Dam tragedy

Property worth of billions of shillings was destroyed by the raging waters as most structures that stood along the water way were swept to a radius of over 3Kilometres.

Solai Boys’ High School and Patel Day Secondary School have also been affected by the flooding water.

Nakuru County Disaster Management Team, The Kenya Red Cross and National Youth Service were on site to help in rescuing the people.

The Standard established that the dam is one of the four water reservoirs in the area owned by an Indian only named as Mr Patel. It however emerged that it had begun leaking.

Mr Patel allegedly used the water from the dams for irrigation.

In our investigation, the dam located on the upper part of the farm is 8 kilometres from Solai Centre.

“We want the dams demolished, one is now leaking and is the largest covering almost four acres,” said Stephen Ngugi.

Area MCA Peter Mbae said more than 20 families had been evacuated to safe grounds. He said they are doing their best to assist the affected families.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui who visited the scene on Wednesday night said the water from the dam has caused massive destruction of both property and life. He however said the extent of the damage is yet to be established.

“The county has dispatched ambulances to the scene to aid in evacuation of victims. Medics have been mobilized at Bahati Sub-County Hospital and Nakuru County Referral Hospital and are on standby to receive victims,” said Governor Kinyanjui.

Kinyanjui said they were doing their best to evacuate affected families to safety and assist victims get medical attention.

A rescue centre has been set up.

