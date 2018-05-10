Remains of human body found in site where GSU officer allegedly killed ex-lover and child

| Published Thu, May 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 9th 2018 at 23:54 GMT +3

A team of government pathologists found remains of a human being yesterday when they excavated a site where a GSU officer is believed to have murdered his former girlfriend and her son in Njarange village, Mbeere North.

Dr A Kalsi, a representative of the office of government pathologist said the investigations would proceed to search for more samples that would undergo a complete analysis later.

The exhumation which drew a huge crowd of onlookers started yesterday morning and stretched to the evening.

The team excavated several spots in the compound including a pit latrine where the officer is said to have dumped the bodies of Pauline Kagendo and her six month old son Johnson Muriithi in June last year.

The scene was secured with the public and the media limited to viewing from a distance as the pathologists worked as police controlled the crowd.

The experts were seen collecting a tiny shoe and torn pieces of clothes which together with the bones they put in big brown envelopes.

Mbeere North OCPD Jane Sang’ said the bones retrieved were that of an adult which could be Kagendo’s.

She said the samples collected if found to be those of the missing duo would help in charging the suspect with murder.

She said the suspect together with his mother and a farm hand have since been arrested and would be charged in court once investigations are complete.

“The incidence was reported to us in April 16 this year and we immediately swung into action. We were informed the mother and son went missing in June last year. We appeal for patience as we conduct investigations,” she said.

Kagendo’s father Stanley Mugendi, who was present, said the retrieval of a human backbone and fingers were a step in getting justice for his daughter and grandson.

Kagendo who was a form one student at Kanyueri Secondary School in 2016 and 17 years then entered into a relationship with the officer leading to a pregnancy.

She gave birth on December 2016.

Her mother Onorata Kanini said the officer reluctantly took over the upbringing and would send some money when the child was sick.

She said her daughter and grandson went missing on June 10, 2016, the day she had gone to meet her former lover so that they could take the baby to hospital.

Kanini says she waited for almost a month for the daughter to return but that never happened, and she reported the matter to Ishiara police station.

Kagendo’s distressed family only came to know about her death last month when a relative to the officer confessed to have seen him butcher her and the child and dump the remains in a pit latrine.

The family said they had received several death threats from the suspect who comes from a well off family and they fear he might have influenced the authorities to derail the investigations.

Mbeere North DCIO Richard Mathenge said they had produced the suspects in court and applied for 14 days to allow for investigations including exhumation.