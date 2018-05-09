Siaya Senator Orengo insists Raila should be on the ballot in 2022

| Published Wed, May 9th 2018 at 11:46, Updated May 9th 2018 at 11:54 GMT +3

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Senator James Orengo in a past event

Kisumu, Kenya: Siaya Senator James Orengo has said that his recent statements that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) could field Raila Odinga as its candidate should not derail the ongoing dialogue process.

Orengo, one of the closest allies to Raila said that the calls were his personal opinions which he aimed at evoking a debate on the race for 2022 presidential elections which is already taking shape across the country.

He noted that the ongoing process of dialogue following the handshake between his party leader Raila and president Uhuru Kenyatta was not anchored on the issues of the 2022 general elections.

“The whole country knows that there are those who have already started campaigning for 2022 elections in other parts of the country,” said Orengo.

The legislator told journalists in Kisumu that he believes that Raila too should also contest for the seat in 2022.

Over the weekend, Orengo told residents of Migori that the ODM leader was still in the country’s political big league and was the best bet to carry the party’s flag in 2022.

But in a quick rejoinder, Raila through his spokesman Denis Onyango distanced himself from the statements by Orengo saying that his energy was directed at uniting Kenyans and bringing about reforms through his rapprochement with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Opposition chief appealed to Kenyans to refuse any form of political distraction and instead remain focused on the key agenda he and Uhuru had set in the ‘Building Bridges’ project.

Yesterday however, Orengo said that his statement was a personal opinion adding that it has also provoked politicians who are also eyeing the 2022 seat.

He blamed what he termed as “political scavengers” for trying to scandalize his statement and link it with the ongoing dialogue process in the country.

“My statement should not be linked with Raila because they are my personal opinions and I am also entitled to my political rights,” he said.

The senator said that there was no conflict between his statement and the stand of the National Super Alliance Coalition (Nasa).

His comments comes at a time when several people have expressed interest for the presidency including Raila’s two deputies in ODM governors Hassan Joho(Mombasa) and Wycliffe Oparanya(Kakamega).