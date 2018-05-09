Two boys save expectant mother from mudslide

| Published Wed, May 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 9th 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3

38-year-old Mary Wairimu, her two sons Oscar Waimiri and James Maina with a community leader Samuel Mwangi (Right). [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

In summary Rains wreaked havoc and left eight families homeless

Brothers went searching for their mother after mudslide swept away their house

Two boys have become overnight celebrities in Kahwai village in Murang’a County after they rescued their expectant mother from the jaws of death after a mudslide swept away their home.

Eight families were left homeless after a day of heavy rainfall.

Twelve-year-old Oscar Waimiri and James Maina, 10, courageously dug their mother, Mary Wambui Mwangi, from the rubble.

The two pupils of Gitugi Primary School in Mathioya constituency recounted how they executed the rescue before help could arrive after the 2am incident that left one man dead.

Waimiri, who is in Standard Six, said after they freed themselves from the debris they realised that their mother was missing and started searching for her.

“We looked around but our mother was nowhere. We embarked on a mission to trace her. Luckily, after five minutes we came across some household goods. We heard her crying out and pulled her out,” said Waimiri.

The 38-year-old Wambui, who is pregnant with her fifth child and is expected to give birth later his month, recounted her near-death experience. She recalled being paralysed by shock, fear, and confusion, unable to save herself until her sons came to her rescue.

“I cried out while I was deep in the rubble and my boys held my hands and pulled me from the mud.”

Although she is now without a home and is being housed at Mutitu Polytechnic with fellow mudslide victims, Ms Wambui is grateful to still be alive and is full of praise for her sons and neighbours.

“It is only by God’s grace that we survived,” she said, referring to other mudslide survivors in her village.

“I am happy that my sons were present at the time of calamity, but the family is faced with a major challenge as my cow, which was our only source of income, perished in the catastrophe,” she said.

During a night that saw another family lose all its members, Wambui said she was fortunate since her husband, Johnson Mwangi, and their eldest child, Martha Wanjiku, were away in Nairobi and Nyeri respectively.

Rare courage

Wanjiku is a Form Three student at the nearby Gitongu Secondary School. Her third-born is four years old.

Wambui’s relative, James Maina Waimiri, was not lucky and was buried alive.

Assistant Chief David Waiganjo said the boys demonstrated quick thinking and rare courage.

Last week, Ahadi Trust Executive Director Stanley Kamau described the boys as ‘great sons’.

Kamau gave them Sh5,000 each and pledged to replace the family’s dairy cow.