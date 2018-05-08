Two Matatu Sacco officials who allegedly beat tout to death detained

| Published Tue, May 8th 2018 at 14:48, Updated May 8th 2018 at 15:04 GMT +3

Two Mwiki Sacco officials detained over alleged beating to death of a tout.

Nairobi, Kenya: Two Matatu Sacco officials who allegedly beat a conductor to death for hiking fare have been detained for two days.

The two John Kibe Nyagah and Geoffrey Ngamau Wambui appeared before Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Miriam Mugure ordered for their detention.

The prosecution requested the court to grant them a week to conduct an autopsy saying that two were a threat Mwiki residents.

In an affidavit Sworn by Police Officer James Ooro, the two were arrested when they presented themselves at the Central Police Station, Nairobi.

“They Presented themselves before me on Monday Midday after realizing that they were being sought by police,” said Ooro.

The court was informed that the two are being investigated for the offense of murder contrary to the law.

The court heard that the suspects are Matatu stage attendants with Mwiki SACCO Limited and they assaulted Julius Kamau Mburu on April 23, 2018 a male adult aged 31 years.

They are said to have occasioned Mburu injuries that are suspected to have led to his death.

“At the time of the arrest the body of the deceased was still lying at the Kiambu Level Four Hospital Mortuary,” said Ooro.

He added that seven days are enough to conclude the autopsy process.

The defense lawyer Daniel Ndegwa opposed the application by prosecution saying that seven days sought by police are a lot for conducting autopsy on the body of the deceased.

“Two or one day will be enough for autopsy to be conducted,” said the lawyer.

The case will be mentioned on May 10, 2018.