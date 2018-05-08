Pastor James Ng’ang’a not yet out of the woods at Matiangi orders appeal against his acquittal

| Published Tue, May 8th 2018 at 14:25, Updated May 8th 2018 at 14:33 GMT +3

The Neno Evangelism Pastor James Ng’ang’a at a past event. IG Boinnet has ordered appeal against his acquittal. (File, Standard)

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has written to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet requesting him to appeal the acquittal of Pastor James Ng’ang’a.

Ng’ang’a, alongside driver Simon Kuria and police officers Christopher Nzioka and Patrick Baya, were exonerated on Friday of charges for causing death in a 2015 accident through careless driving by Magistrate Godfrey Oduor.

“The ministry notes with surprise the acquittal handed down in the above case where we believe a brazen crime was committed by the accused person,” read part of the letter.

CS Matiang’i said the Government was not satisfied with the ruling and wanted DCI to commence fresh probe into the accident.

“While seeking a report on the investigatory and trial processes that may have caused this outcome, I urge you to appeal this judgment in its entirety and pursue justice for the victims herein and the people of Kenya,” said Matiang’i.

The Neno Evangelism Pastor was linked to the death of Mercy Njeri along the Naivasha-Nairobi highway on July 26, 2015.

There were claims that the red Range Rover which collided with a Nissan March belonged to the apostle who was, according to some reports, driving the car on the wrong side of the highway at the time of the accident.

Njeri who was buried on August 5, 2015, died on the spot at Manguo area while her husband Martin Mbugua survived but suffered serious injuries.

The couple was in their Nissan March travelling to Limuru, while the speeding Range Rover was heading to Nairobi.

There were reports that Ng’ang’a allegedly fled the accident scene in a black Range Rover belonging to a fellow cleric.

