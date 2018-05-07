Photos emerge showing extensive damage caused by Sarit Centre inferno

| Published Mon, May 7th 2018 at 19:28, Updated May 7th 2018 at 19:40 GMT +3

Fire fighters bottling the fire at Sarit Centre as worried business owners tried to get entry into the mall on 04/05/2018. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Fire razed a section of Sarit Centre Shopping Mall in Westlands, Nairobi on Friday morning. Smoke was seen bellowing from the mall as Nairobi County fire brigade team were called in to to help put out the fire.

Sarit's management gave a statement saying it was just a small fire on the ground floor which was contained.

“We would like to inform all our tenants and shoppers that there was a small fire in one of our outlets on the ground floor which has now been contained by Sarit Centre security, staff and the Nairobi County Fire Department. No injuries reported," Sarit management said in a tweet.

It has now emerged that the fire caused huge damage and lots of property destroyed.

The mall in an update on Monday indicated that all tenants had surveyed their respective outlets and necessary repair work had kicked off.

Sarit Centre, however, did not communicate when the place would be re-opened.

The aftermath of the Friday inferno in photos below: [Photo: Star]

