Raila: Why I’m not interested in 2022 presidency

Published Mon, May 7th 2018

NASA leader Raila Odinga addressing Kenyans during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park, Nairobi on Tuesday 01/05/2018. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has termed as misleading reports that he is keen on running for presidency in 2022.

Raila, through his spokesperson Dennis Onyango, yesterday said his energy was directed at uniting Kenyans and bringing necessary reforms through his rapprochement with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Opposition chief appealed to Kenyans to refuse any form of political distraction and instead remain focused on the key agenda he and Uhuru had set in the ‘Building Bridges’ project.

On Saturday, while in the company of Raila in Migori, Senate Minority Leader James Orengo said the former premier was still their best bet in the next General Election.

“Some people are saying Raila should retire, but we firmly believe he has not accomplished his goal,” Orengo was quoted as saying.

But Raila now says the remarks should be considered personal opinion and that if he were to announce his plans for 2022, he would do it personally.

“The views ought to be seen in the same light with those of Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, who, on May 1, asked for what he called a soft-landing for President Kenyatta after the President’s term ends. The COTU leader was certainly not speaking for the President,” said Mr Onyango.

“If and when Odinga will want to communicate something different to the country, he will do so personally and directly on an open national forum,” added the statement.

The political move by Raila and President Uhuru to close ranks have left pundits guessing what the scions of the founding fathers have up their sleeves.

The speculations on what could be cooking have been fueled by Raila’s visit to retired presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki , and the latest push to amend the Constitution to expand the executive.

An alleged division within the ruling Jubilee Party following the now famous handshake between the two leaders has further given credence that there could be more than meets the eye in the succession politics of the country.

But Raila has maintained that the roadmap to healing the ills, as contained in the agreement, was the most pressing issue that needed to be tackled.