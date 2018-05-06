Riddle of a dead man, his Sh600m land and long line of new claimants

| Published Sun, May 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 5th 2018 at 22:49 GMT +3

In summary Intricate web of multiple claimants, forgeries and court cases surrounding 5.3 acre Karen property and half acre Upper Hill land left behind by Kenyan of British descent

Long-drawn case brings reputation of three State institutions -- the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, NLC and DCI -- into sharp focus over their actions and inaction in the case

A luck-struck stranger bequeathed of a multi-million-shilling estate almost for free, a born-lucky insurer who bought it for a song, and an obstinate lawyer sticking his neck out to offer it all to charity.

This is the labyrinth that characterises the estate of deceased Kenyan of British origin Roger Bryan Robson, now entangled in multiple cases featuring his lawyer Guy Spencer Elms, insurer Agnes Kagure and businessman Thomas Mutaha.

With Roger pushing up the daisies since 2012, the courts have to make out whom between the three is telling the truth as to ownership of Sh600 million worth of property -- 5.3 acres in leafy Karen and 0.5-acre property in Upper Hill next to Nairobi Hospital.

Forgery claims

Roger died childless in 2012.

Dangling onto the manifold cases is the reputation of the various institutions which have investigated the matter -- Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), National Lands Commission (NLC), Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Kenya Police among others.

Last September, Elms was charged with forging two important documents which place him at the heart of the property -- the will decreeing him the executor and the power of attorney granting him rights to undertake transactions on behalf of Roger.

For Kagure, the matter is straightforward. The late Roger sold her the two parcels -- LR No. 2327/10 and 2327/117 -- for Sh100 million in cash on September 1, 2011 a few months before he died and she has a sale agreement to back her tale.

Two months later, according to Kagure, the property was transferred to her through a conveyance deed executed by the late man and herself.

“Immediately thereafter, I took possession of the properties,” she says.

Although she says she had taken possession of the properties in 2011, it was not until late 2013 when she instructed her agents to clear them “for future development and to offer general security”.

Mutaha’s case is even simpler than Kagure’s. He claims to be the sole proprietor of Plovers Haunt Ltd, Roger’s family company that owned the Upper Hill property upon which Pitways Flats, which have since been demolished in the ensuing confusion, stood.

In documents adduced in court, together with a Mr Wallace Gaitho who has since died, they bought off the shares of Rogers family estate for a modest sum of Sh193,740 at 20 bob per share. And just like that, the pair walked home proud owners of Sh300 million worth of property with six flats erect.

Since Roger’s parents were long dead, it is Roger himself who signed the transfers on behalf of the estate, and wrote two identical letters to himself resigning as director.

“I am the sole director of Plovers Haunt Ltd following the demise of my co-director, the late Peter Wallace Gaitho,” Mutaha says in court affidavit supporting Kagure’s protest against confirmation of grant.

Elms story is painfully told through the numerous court papers filed, investigation reports done, clearances obtained and charges preferred. For one, he says he is not a beneficiary, rather an innocent executor of a late man’s will.

He says immediately Roger died in 2012, a quick succession of events ensued with different people descending on the property claiming ownership and with little help coming from police and lands authorities.

The first person was a Francis Odinga, the second musician Ringtone and the third Kagure. Ringtone’s takeover appears to have been a quickie of sorts as he simply ransacked the property, carted away the deceased items, changed locks and vanished in days.

But it is Kagure who sustained her late 2014 take-over to this date. Armed with the conveyance, receipts of rate payment to city authorities, she swooped on the property. Elms claims her documents are forgeries, citing the signatures, late registration of the conveyance and use of black and white photos of the deceased in his youth in the conveyance document.

He has roped in the DPP and DCI director in the matter, saying by charging him with forgery, they were in fact aiding Kagure and Mutaha’s separate bids to claim the two properties.

The dead man’s own tale has also surfaced in court through an affidavit he swore on June 8, 2011 repudiating every claim on his properties and making an equivocal statement that makes mockery of any other claim on the basis of sale.

Charity

“As a matter of fact, I have no intention of selling the property neither have I invited any bids,” he says.

The 1997 will upon which Elms derives his rights as executor of Roger’s wishes was confirmed by High Court Judge Luka Kimaru on October 30, 2013 without anyone challenging it.

In the will, two persons -- Sean Battye and Guy Spencer Elms -- are appointed executors. Roger lists beneficiaries for his estate as Oliver Fairfax, Patrick Robson, Graham Robson, Kevin Ross, Mathew George, John Maniste, Humprey Johnson and “any causes or organisations in respect of environment, wildlife, education and health for the poor.”

Besides Elms and Roger, two other persons -- Milkah Wangui Nduati and Mary Kariuki -- witnessed the will. The latter, an ex-secretary at the law firm and who has since relocated to the US, has lodged an affidavit in court vouching for the will Elms is accused of forging.

“I was present and witnessed the late Roger Byran Robson execute his last will dated March 24, 1997 by him dating the front page and signing on each page including the execution page at the end,” she says in the document.

Lawyers Lilian Lofty and Nafysa Abdalla Adam who participated in preparation and execution of the power of the attorney have also testified in Elms favour. Michael Fairfax Robson, the only living brother of Roger, has sworn an affidavit to the succession case siding with Elms, denouncing sale of Plover Haunt and disagreeing with police findings on forgery of the will.

He says when he came to bury Roger upon his death, it was quite evident that he had been in possession and living in his property contrary to Kagure’s claims. Not only were all his personal belongings in the house but also during funeral period, he visited the property several times and only met Spencer, Roger’s staff and neighbours.

Long after the period Kagure claims to have taken possession of the property, Roger was writing to his relatives in UK giving his address in Karen. Michael says he had been imploring Roger to sell the property because of his poor health but he resisted to the end.

“Roger had informed me on several occasions over a number of years prior to his death, both in writing and by telephone, that fraudsters were attempting to steal his residence by making false claims of ownership thereto but that he was being assisted to strenuously resist these fraudulent claims,” the affidavit says.

A handwritten letter dated January 5, 2012 from Roger to his cousin Jennifer George quoted in court attempts to show that he was still in possession of the Karen property eight months before his death.

In the letter, Roger makes reference to people trying to claim ownership of his residence. At the time, three cases involving the property were ongoing, including ELC case No 199 of 2011 where a certain Leonard Omwanga and two others were claiming the property through adverse possession.

Tied up

The case appears to have hung after Anthony Ngunjiri, the lawyer who represented them, was murdered on September 21, 2011 while serving court orders in a separate land dispute matter in Nairobi.

“I can confirm beyond all reasonable doubt that between January 2011 and his death, Roger remained in possession of all the land comprising the said No 95 Ushirika Road and that he would neither have sold nor entered into any agreement to sell to anybody as alleged,” Michael says.

Jackson Mulinge, Roger’s staffer who took him to hospital before he died, has sworn an affidavit siding with Spencer and discounting Kagure’s claim to the Karen property. Mulinge had lived with Roger between the year 2000 and August 2012 when he died.

In his testimony, Mulinge says all along they lived on the property, that they would spend days reading books and discussing Roger’s plans for environment, that he told him he had a will in possession of Elms.

“In 2011, Roger’s health started to deteriorate even more and he now started having severe difficulties walking which led him to get a walking stick to help him walk very briefly within the house. This stopped him from leaving the house and he would spend most of his time on the bed,” Mulinge says.

Mulinge says he stayed on at the property for three months after Roger’s death. He also swore having known him for 12 years, Roger would not have sold “any of his properties regardless of the price being offered.”

Others who have testified to the various cases on the matter include Mohamed Khan, who has been acting for Habib Bank since 1970 and who claimed that the Karen property was mortgaged to the bank since 1991 and up until 2015 when he discharged it in favour of Spencer.

The long and short of his avowal being that, just like the Upper Hill property mortgaged to ICEA, there was no way the property could be sold before the mortgage was freed.

Gaping holes

Questionable role of the DPP and DCI in land case

Trail of documents in the Guy Elm Spencer forgery cases shows that at various times, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the National Lands Commission (NLC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stood by his side.

However, in a bizarre move, the three appear to have dumped him midway and left the courts to hunt for the truth in their possession.

In a September 21, 2015 letter to the DCI, the DPP flagged out gap in investigations that needed to be filed before prosecution could begin.

The DPP wondered why none of the claimants challenged the grant of probate obtained by the lawyer on December 30, 2013 and how the property could be bought directly from a man who had already granted power of attorney to his lawyer.

The DP also doubted whether the photo in the conveyance document to the benefit of businesswoman Agnes Kagure represented the true likeness of the deceased as at 2011.

“It cannot even be compared to the one on his passport or the one used when opening the bank account,” a letter from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Nicholas Mutuku said.

The DPP questioned police failure to record statements from crucial people and how the Sh100 million cash was transferred to Roger.

“There is no paper trail of how money was paid and from where it was obtained by D1 (Kagure). It is uncommon to transfer such large amount by cash. The source of this amount is also in question since D1 claims to be an insurance agent,” Mutuku said.

He also questioned the purchase price of Sh100 million for five acres describing it as “atrociously deflated.” More or less similar situation obtains with regard to NLC. A February 8, 2017 report prepared by the commission concluded that Roger’s estate was being targeted by fraudsters working with influential people in government in an elaborate scheme involving the police, office of DPP, Ministry of Lands and county officials.

“This can be explained and confirmed by the inaction of the police on the several reported cases of similar nature especially in Nairobi involving land in prime zones,” the report by Antipas Nyanjwa, the Deputy Director, Investigations and Forensic Services at NLC stated.

In his recommendation, Nyanjwa wanted the report shared with the NLC chairman and the Lands CS for them to “come up with a permanent solution to this menace fast gaining ground as forceful takeover of private property and cannot and should not be entertained in a functional government.”

The NLC report, forwarded to law firm of Raffman Dhanji Elms & Virdee Advocates by CEO Tom Aziz Chavangi has been tabled in court together with forensic audit of transactions.

“The disputed signatures (selling the properties) are all forgeries as they fundamentally differ in all the characteristics from Roger’s style of writing. His name has even wrong spelling on his letter of resignation which is unusual.”

Despite all this, the DPP eventually charged the man with the same police claims and before most of these questions could be answered only a day after Mutuku wrote a letter to DCI reminding them to carry “further investigations as earlier directed.”

