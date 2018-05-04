Fire razes section of Sarit Centre in Westlands, Nairobi (Photos)

| Published Fri, May 4th 2018 at 13:17, Updated May 4th 2018 at 14:34 GMT +3

Fire razed a section of Sarit Centre shopping mall in Westlands, Nairobi on Friday morning. Smoke was seen rising from the mall as the fire brigade team were called on the site.

The cause of the morning fire is still unknown. (Courtesy)

Tenants and shoppers were evacuated in the rescue operations during the morning incident.

By 12.00PM no casualties had been reported and the reports on damage of property is yet to be revealed. Smoke rising from one of the shops at Sarit Centre as tenants and shoppers watch.

The cause of the fire that reportedly started in one of the shops is yet to be established.

The management said the flames were contained a few minutes later.

“We would like to inform all our tenants and shoppers that there was a small fire in one of our outlets on the ground floor which has now been contained by Sarit Centre security, staff and the Nairobi County Fire Department. No injuries reported," Sarit management said in a tweet.

Police have temporarily closed the Pio Gama Pinto road, Ring road and Karura/Karuna roads and advised motorists to use other routes following the incidence.

“Due to heavy smoke experienced around Sarit Centre, Pio Gama Pinto road, Ring road and Karura/Karuna road have been temporarily closed. Motorists advised to avoid Sarit Centre roundabout and use Lower Kabete to West Gate, Waiyaki Road to Chiromo and Parklands to Mpaka Road,” said the National Police Service in a tweet.

