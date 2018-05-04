Gusii leaders in 3-day retreat to discuss community future

| Published Fri, May 4th 2018 at 10:12, Updated May 4th 2018 at 10:16 GMT +3

Nyamira governor John Nyagarama addresses the press

Gusii leaders have convened a three-day retreat to chart the community's political future.

The about 30 leaders, who included Kisii Governor James Ongwae and his Nyamira counterpart, John Nyagarama, their deputies, senators, and MPs, will meet in Naivasha between tomorrow and Monday.

According to an invite seen by The Standard, participants will check into the Great Rift Valley Lodge tomorrow afternoon and leave on Monday.

Kisii and Nyamira counties have 13 constituencies and the community has 20 legislators, including two elected senators - Sam Ongeri (Kisii) and Okongo O’Mogeni (Nyamira) - two nominated senators - Beatrice Kwamboka (ODM) and Millicent Omanga (Jubilee) - and two woman representatives - Janet Ongera (Kisii) and Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira).

Solicitor general

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati and Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama, though elected in Nairobi and Nakuru counties respectively, have been invited to the meeting. Former Kisii senator Chris Obure, who was recently appointed chief administrative secretary, has also been invited.

Interior Affairs Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is also on the list of those invited, together with Solicitor General Ken Ogeto, who is currently in Arusha on official duty.

Chief Justice David Maraga has been invited, although it was not clear if he would want to attend a meeting of politicians as the office of the CJ is supposed to be apolitical.

“(We will) discuss the destiny of our community,” North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko said.

