Why unity call faces resistance

Deputy President William Ruto and Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit after a prayer session at his Karen office. [Rebecca Nduku/DPPS]

The change-the-Constitution campaign, which has already caused division in the ruling party, will prove the ultimate test for the President's resolve to end brinkmanship.

The March 9 truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga opened a new chapter on political engagement between the two sides of the political divide.

This was evidenced by the friendly atmosphere in Parliament yesterday, unlike last September, when Opposition MPs boycotted the President's address to the first sitting of the House.

But the ceasefire has come with the clamour to amend the Constitution and a dalliance between Jubilee and Raila's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party. This relationship seems to have caused discomfort among ODM's coalition partners - Amani National Congress, Wiper and Ford Kenya.

The push to amend the Constitution could lead to a highly divisive referendum as was the case in 2005 and 2010.

Deputy President William Ruto has openly rejected calls to change the supreme law to create the post of Prime Minister, which is popular in ODM.

Despite affirming his support for the political truce, Mr Ruto was rattled by Raila’s recent proposal to have a three-tier government.

Such a structure would lead to the creation of 14 regional blocs as was proposed in the Bomas draft Constitution.

The Deputy President referred to Raila as a workman who quarrels with his tools and always blames everyone else for his flaws.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula became the first casualty of the new-found alliance when he and his colleagues - Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi - disagreed with Raila even after they were briefed on the deal.

The fallout led to Mr Wetang'ula being stripped of the prestigious Leader of Minority position and replaced by Siaya Senator James Orengo.

“We have always backed the pact. My party leader (Wetang'ula) only queried issues of inclusivity. Raila met the (co-)principals and briefed them on the modalities and structures. We are in support,” said National Assembly Minority Deputy Whip Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini MP), who is also a member of Ford Kenya.

The President told off opponents of the truce when he attended the memorial service of veteran politician Kenneth Matiba in Murang'a County last week.

“There are those not happy with the handshake between me and Raila. They thrive in commotion. It is not about 2022. It is about uniting Kenyans,” he said.

Uhuru has reaffirmed his commitment to the pact just days after releasing a list of 14 names, including clerics, senators, MPs and academics, to spearhead talks between his camp and Raila's.

“Let me praise the statesmanship Raila showed when, on 9th March this year, he and I publicly committed to reconciliation, with the Kenyan people as our witnesses,” he said, adding that “unity doesn’t mean unanimity”.

