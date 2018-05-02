Tens of thousands of Armenian protesters shut down capital Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

Cambridge Analytica shutting down

By BBC | Published Wed, May 2nd 2018 at 21:49, Updated May 2nd 2018 at 21:54 GMT +3
Window cleaners work outside the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London, Britain, March 24, 2018. [Courtesy]

Political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal, is shutting down, it says.

The firm was accused of improperly using data on behalf of political clients.

ALSO READ: Weak privacy laws expose Kenyans to data brokers

The Facebook data of up to 87 million people was improperly shared with the political consultancy.

The social network and advertising giant declined to comment.

More to follow

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
cambridge analytica
cambridge analytica whistleblower
data firm
cambridge analytica shut down

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Facebook reports increase in users following data-breach scandal

Facebook reports increase in users following data-breach scandal

Uhuru speaks on Cambridge analytica role

Uhuru speaks on Cambridge analytica role

Why hating Facebook won't stop us from using it

Why hating Facebook won't stop us from using it

Facebook CEO admits his data was also stolen

Facebook CEO admits his data was also stolen

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited