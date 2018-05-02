Cambridge Analytica shutting down

| Published Wed, May 2nd 2018 at 21:49, Updated May 2nd 2018 at 21:54 GMT +3

Window cleaners work outside the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London, Britain, March 24, 2018. [Courtesy]

Political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal, is shutting down, it says.

The firm was accused of improperly using data on behalf of political clients.

The Facebook data of up to 87 million people was improperly shared with the political consultancy.

The social network and advertising giant declined to comment.

