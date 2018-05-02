State of the Nation: Babu Owino shakes hands with President Uhuru

| Published Wed, May 2nd 2018 at 18:20, Updated May 2nd 2018 at 18:30 GMT +3

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has realised President Uhuru Kenyatta is a good guy who doesn't hold grudges.

This would explain why the President allowed a handshake with the controversial young MP on Wednesday, after the President's annual State of the Nation address at Parliament buildings.

ALSO READ: President Uhuru Kenyatta to address the nation

When addressing the nation, President Uhuru said Kenyans needed to unite and called on the MPs to make peace by shaking hands.

An elated Owino walked to the President and greeted him warmly to the surprise of many.

The move took many by surprise considering the sustained criticism of the presidency by the controversial legislator.

Owino and nominated Senator Millicent Omanga also mended fences hours ago after Owino took to Twitter where he thanked her for honouring his invitation to a bursary awarding ceremony in his constituency.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The post was immediately picked up by their supporters who noted that the famous 'handshake' was starting to bear fruit in the country.

"I would love to thank my sister Mama @HonMillyOmanga, Lower Savanah Ward MCA Hon Nicholas and thousands of patriots who showed up at Jacaranda grounds to help me award bursaries to our sisters and brothers in various secondary and tertiary learning institutions today," posted Babu.

The two went for each other's jugular for months trading jabs.

Just two months ago, Omanga and Babu engaged in an online war where they exchanged insults after the MP fired a salvo at Interior CS Fred Matiang'I over Miguna's deportation.

ALSO READ: Leaders pledge to support Uhuru, Raila advisory team

Omanga called the MP a small boy she would personally circumcise, a blow the vocal former SONU chair did not let go easy firing back in words we cannot publish.