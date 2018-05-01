Drama as goons assault Nairobi Business chairman for allegedly bad-mouthing Sonko

| Published Tue, May 1st 2018 at 05:00, Updated May 1st 2018 at 08:31 GMT +3

A meeting convened by the Nairobi Central Business District Association chairman Timothy Muriuki today ended in disarray after goons forced their way into the Boulevard Hotel.

Muriuki who was flanked by two other gentlemen had called the meeting to brief members of the media on the state of affairs in Nairobi County and how they could be fixed.

No sooner had Muriuki started reading his press statement than a gang descended on him at the swimming pool area leading to chaos and confusion.

One of the goons started blaming Muriuki for allegedly criticising Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko and it is then the rest joined in.

“We cannot allow you to come here and start criticising Governor Sonko, we know you, you just want political mileage out of this,” said one of the goons as he teared the hard copy of the press statement and proceeded to mishandle Muriuki. Goons attack Nairobi Business association chairman Timothy Muriuki for allegedly criticizing Governor Mike Sonko’s governance. [Standard]

The incident turned into an ugly scene as curious onlookers rushed to see what was going on resulting in a mammoth crowd.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“Utaishi umeharibia Governor Jina hadi lini” (Till when will continue maligning the name of our governor?) remarked another goons as he attempted to accost Muriuki away from the glare of the media.

In a desperate attempt to save his life, Muriuki took the slightest opportunity he got and made a run for it but would soon learn that his efforts were futile.

Barely had he made it past the hotel’s exit gate than the gang caught up with him and meted blows and kicks on him.

At one point, the goons removed his coat and threw him into a pool of water outside the KBC studios.

All this while, the goons were still physically assaulting Muriuki who had to seek refuge at Norfolk apartments against the will of the security officers at the gate.

Shortly after, General Service Unit officers arrived at the scene seemingly to defuse the situation that was getting out of hand.

The same drama was replicated at Serena hotel after goons tried accessing a meeting organised by Bunge la wananchi chairman Henry Shitanda also aimed at discussing the state of the capital. The security guards whisked Shitanda away and bared the goons from entering the premises thus prevented the situation from escalating.

However, a copy of the press statement meant to be read by NCBA and seen by The Standard identified problems such as flooding, surging crime levels, poor drainages and lack of garbage collection as the main problems ailing the City. Nairobi business association chairman Timothy Muriuki's press conference dispruted by goons on April 30, 2018. [Standard]

Speaking to The Standard on phone after the incident, Muriuki emphasized that there was need to have structured dialogue.

“It’s unfortunate however that the hired goons didn’t know what I was going to talk about and that they have done such a thing,” he said.

Adding, “That will not stop me from telling cartels attacking the Governor to stop and let him do his work in reclaiming Nairobi City.”

Interestingly, the statement was in support of Governor Mike Sonko as it urged members of the public to allow him more time to deliver o his pledges. It also called for a meeting between Governor Sonko and professional businesses to streamline their role in ensuring service delivery.

“Let us separate politicking from service delivery and let us give governor Sonko a chance to deploy his delivery team. Even as we demand that the Governor plays his part in making Nairobi better, let us bear in mind that Nairobi was literally ungovernable until the beginning of 2018,” read the statement in part.