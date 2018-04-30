Locals urged to move to safer ground as floods kill 13 more Kenyans

| Published Mon, April 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 29th 2018 at 21:47 GMT +3

A flooded section of Muserech Trading center in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County on April 28, 2018 after a heavy down pour. [Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard].

At least 13 people, including an infant, have been killed in separate floods related accidents, as heavy rains continue.

In Tana River County, Governor Dhadho Godhana said 11 people were killed in floods.

Mr Godhana yesterday revealed the identities of the victims and said power generating company KenGen had caused flooding by opening the gates of their dams at River Tana.

He said the disaster had left 70 per cent of the entire population adversely affected.

“These are sad times for the people of Tana River County, eleven lives have already been lost. This includes the tender lives of eight months old Yusra Ibrahim Boba from Galili village in Tana Delta, and Wamaitha Siad Dube aged about nine," he said.

"Two-year-old boy Hamza Adnana Kofa, Six-year-old Mose Ade Kofa and four-year-old Nasri Kofa from Lenda in Tana River sub-county were also killed. In Masalani, a 10-year-old boy and eight-year-old girl, a woman, two minors and National Youth Service (NYS) personnel died in Bura, Tana River North sub-county," he added.

Most of the main roads leading to major towns and markets have been cut off, rendering the communities inaccessible and desperate to survive. Communities living along River Tana have lost crops to the floods and their farms and homesteads are submerged.

Rickety footbridge

“The Tana Delta towards Garsen North Ward, Sailoni, Hewani, Kulesa Mikameni and Mwina are all cut off into islands. Aid and any form of intervention can only reach the people through aerial means,” said the governor.

In the second incident, a 19-year-old woman was swept away by flood water at Singowek village, Kipkelion West Constituency.

Kunyak Chief David Langat said the woman and her two siblings were on their way home when she slipped and fell into Timbillil stream on Saturday night.

“She died as she attempted to rescue her younger brother, who had lost his footing on a rickety footbridge laid across the stream,” said Mr Langat.

The boy escaped with minor injuries after swimming to safety while clutching a pole.

His elder brother, who had also jumped into the stream in the unsuccessful rescue mission, dislocated his shoulder and was taken to Kericho County hospital.

Earlier in the day, the trio had visited a relative at Cheptonon, about five kilometres from the scene.

“As the group was returning home, heavy rains began pounding the area but they argued that since they were already drenched, there was no point of looking for shelter. They proceeded with their journey home, only for the accident to occur as they tried to cross the Timbillil stream,” said Langat.

With schools set to open for the second term this week, the Kunyak chief cautioned primary school heads against allowing pupils to leave the school compounds while it is raining.

“Most rivers and streams have burst their banks and the water current is very strong,” said Langat.

Elsewhere in Pokot South sub-county, Sitang Lomuton is mourning the death of his teenage son.

On Friday, Lomuton, his two children and two others were working at a farm at Kaptirpai area, when it suddenly began to rain.

They sought shelter under nearby trees, hoping the rain would subside to allow them to return to the farm - a decision that would prove tragic.

A few metres away, huge chunks of soil, loosened by days of rainfall, rolled down the slope, sending the group scampering for safety.

Lomuton's 16-year-old son Leornard was swept away and dumped into River Chepera more than 50 kilometres away.

His father tried to save him but only ended up on a hospital bed with a broken leg. The boy's body was recovered on the bank of the river.

Pokot Central Deputy County Commissioner Were Simiyu urged those living in landslide prone areas or along the banks of seasonal rivers to move to safer areas.

In Muserechi area in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, hundreds of residents spent the night in the cold over the weekend after a heavy downpour left their homes flooded.

Residents now fear an outbreak of waterborne diseases since toilets were flooded.

"The toilets were flooded and the raw sewage is now flowing through the village. The water had made its way into the rivers, shops and food stores. There is a lot of contamination, which exposes residents to waterborne diseases," said Betsy Bunei, a local.

And Lake Nakuru National Park is grappling with poor disposal of plastic bottles.

The park has contracted locals to conduct cleanups to reduce the amount of waste being swept into the park. Senior park warden Samuel Tokore, said huge amounts of plastic bottles were being swept into the park.

[Written by Nikko Tanui, Irissheel Shanzu, Kennedy Gichuhi, Caroline Chebet, George Ogolla, Mercy Kahenda]