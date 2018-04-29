Odd things pastors do to win your heart

| Published Sun, April 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 28th 2018 at 23:35 GMT +3

Preacher with bible and megaphone

The Kasarani Arena started filling up way before dawn last Tuesday. By 4.30am, followers of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, the man who claims to have powers to cure HIV, foresee the future, and even walk on air, were already milling around Thika super highway.

At around 5pm, Bushiri’s private jet landed in Nairobi. When he entered the Indoor Arena, the sea of people who had waited for hours rose to cheer.

ALSO READ: Protests over poor state of Sh500m city road

Bushiri stood in the centre, his small frame contradicting huge screens mounted on the walls for the thousands of worshipers who had travelled from far to go and listen to one of Africa’s most prolific preachers.

When he uttered the first word, the congregation went wild, screaming. Cries of “Papa, you are too much!” punctuated his charismatically delivered message.

“We receive! We receive!” they chanted with every phrase of anointing and good wishes the pastordelivered. “When Bushiri preaches, it feels like he has a message packaged by God himself to be delivered personally to you,” says Eluid Wang’oli, who travelled from Webuye to attend the session.

Pastor William Kalonga, who is in charge of Enlightened Christian Gathering that hosted Bushiri in Kenya says they got more than 7,000 visitors during the event themed Three Days of Angelic Visitation.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Home country

Most of the congregants refused to talk about media reports about Pastor Bushiri a few weeks before his arrival. The Malawian preacher was accused of money laundering and transporting close to Sh128 million from South Africa to his home country in his private jet.

Then came allegations that he was paying bystanders to craft tales of miracles and salvation. A photo of him ‘walking on air’ and another with a blurry white image that he claimed to be an angel were also said to have been heavily edited by his team of digital experts.

A few days before his arrival, photos of soaps that could ‘wash away sins’ appeared online. They had Bushiri’s name on the packaging, and they went viral, sparking debate on his validity as a preacher.

ALSO READ: Rally: Flat grounds offer apt chance for scrutineering and weighing of cars

Even though South Africa’s Hawks Police unit confirmed that they have placed him under watch, Bushiri denied, saying it is all malice. Despite the controversies, Bushiri enjoys a large following, with his official Facebook page having close to 3 million followers.

Over the years, there have been rising cases of pastors using what some may regard as unorthodox means to sway crowds. Antoine Zeigler aka Yeshaia, an African-American from Los Angeles who came to Kenya a few years ago and started preaching of Christianity that allows polygamy in his Tanakh Assembly Church also created controversy, not only among his followers, but also with other preachers.

Fraudulent means

Most members of his church say they first heard of him on Hope FM, a radio station run by Christ is The Answer Ministries (CITAM), which owns the Nairobi Pentecostal churches. In a previous interview, CITAM’s Bishop David Oginde said when Zeiglar and his team came to Kenya, they accessed the church through fraudulent means.

Bishop Oginde said they claimed they wanted to teach people Hebrew, and needed to reach a larger audience.

“We gave them a room, but we realised they had another agenda. They were even claiming Christ is not the Messiah, so we asked them to leave,” Oginde said. Some members of Zeiglar’s church told Sunday Standard that he tells his followers to grow dreadlocks, and forbids them from visiting the hospital when unwell.

ALSO READ: I started as a cobler, now I am a landlord