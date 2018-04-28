Relief as water levels in Ndakaini dam increases

| Published Sat, April 28th 2018 at 17:13, Updated April 28th 2018 at 17:17 GMT +3

Ndakaini Dam in Murangá County

Water levels are Ndakaini dam in Murang’a have risen to 25,155,560 cubic metres.

The capacity registered a rise from 24,596,674 cubic metres of Friday morning.

The management of the dam said the rise was a relief following this week public outcry after media reports highlighted low levels despite many parts of the country experiencing floods.

Acting Managing Director at Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company Eng Nahason Muguna said the inflow at Ndakaini dam was at 7.022 cubic meters of water per second.

The inflow from the rivers on Friday were at 4.604 cubic metres per second.

Muguna said they expect the inflow to rise to at least 9 cubic metres by tomorrow following heavy rains pondering the mountain region.

“Towards the end of April and early May the area receives heavy rains and the facility will recover it expected to attain 50 percent storage,” said Muguna.

Ndakaini dam has 70 million cubic metres capacity and present it is 35.94 percent full.

