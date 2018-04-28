Any member can contest for 2022 presidency on ODM ticket, say party leaders

| Published Sat, April 28th 2018 at 12:37, Updated April 28th 2018 at 12:42 GMT +3

ODM Party Chairman John Mbadi

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) will not stop any of its top leaders from expressing interests in running for Presidency in 2022.

Party Chairman John Mbadi said showing such interests was one way of the party strengthening its Internal or intra party democracy synonymous with political parties.

''As a party we believe in one another including involving party members in the decision making and deliberation within the party structure,'' Mbadi claimed.

Mbadi however said all those who have expressed interest in Presidency, will have to seek members’ approval at a delegates’ conference, before they are allowed to carry the party's flag.

''We derive our authority from the people. Traditionally, it’s the people who elect party flag bearer. Those with interests cleared at party level, will seek their nod,'' he told the Standard.

These are some of the ongoing deliberations in ODM as it embarks on gradual process of strengthening its internal democracy.

The move comes amid surging interests for Presidency, already expressed by two of its top leaders ahead of 2022 general elections.

Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Mombasa governor Hassan Joho who are deputizing Mr Odinga have shown early interests in running for the Presidency in 2022.

Oparanya was the first to declare interests in the seat and then Joho followed, showing just how the party leaders are keen to nurture their interests within the party premises.

The Orange party leaders see nothing wrong with some of its members expressing interest in the Presidency, saying that it was their democratic right to do so.

''The key function of any party, like ODM is to recruit men of integrity, letters, action, leadership to its fold as members and prepare them for election in future,'' he said

While on a visit to Kisumu, governor Joho told residents that the primary aim of every political party, like ODM is to attain political power as a means to achieve their goals.

Joho disclosed that the party is reorganising to fortify its grassroots strength ahead of the 2022 general elections.