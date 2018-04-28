KDF’s helicopters airlift at least 300 victims of floods to safety

| Published Sat, April 28th 2018 at 10:01, Updated April 28th 2018 at 10:06 GMT +3

KDF and Kenya Red Cross officials in consultations with flood victims at Magarini's Garachi secondary school grounds in Kilifi County on Thursday, 26th April, 2018. Over 3,000 families marooned by floods at Garachi villages were rescued by KDF. [Nehemiah Okwembah,Standard]

A catastrophe is unfolding in four Coastal counties as floods displace thousands of residents.

It is a tragic case of entire villages marooned or wiped out altogether as water takes charge of long-cherished human settlements and economic activities.

The Kenya Red Cross Society and government officials have reported severe displacements in Taita Taveta, Kilifi, Lamu and Tana River counties where seasonal rivers have burst their banks as a result of massive flooding in the lower parts of River Tana.

The worst hit areas are in the lower parts of Tana River and Kilifi.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa yesterday toured the flood-hit areas on the border of Tana River and Garissa counties to inspect the extent of damage on homes and coordinate emergency response, as the military joined evacuation and rescue efforts in Kilifi.

Floods in Taveta Sub-county has displaced about 3,000 people and marooned villages and health facilities.

Residents and leaders said they cannot access health facilities and worshiping centres due to the floods that have also disrupted business.

Early this week, an expectant woman gave birth on the road side after she failed to access a health facility due to floods that have rendered roads impassable.

Speaking in Kimorigo and Bomani locations when he visited the flood-hit areas, Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja said his administration will use a Sh10 million emergency kitty to construct more check dams and water pans.

According to the Kenya Red Cross Society, over 3,000 people require relief supplies.

“We have also plans to construct more check dams and water pans to harvest rain water for domestic use and for irrigation purposes to improve food security in the region that is food insecure,” said Samboja.

Tana River County Commissioner Oningoi ole Sosio asked those living along the river banks to move to higher grounds.

Speaking on phone, Mr Sosio said an alert has been issued by the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) that three dams are overflowing, raising fears of massive destruction down the delta region.

The most affected areas include Mororo village, Ziwani, Bakuyu in Madogo division of Tana River on the border with Garissa. Areas such as Dumi, Hewani, Danisa, Ozi and Onkolde villages in Tana Delta Sub-county have been marooned and majority have fled their homes.

“A rescue mission that began three days ago has been successful and people have been moved to safer places with their families,” said Coast Regional Commander Noah Mwavinda, referring to government rescue efforts in Kilifi and Tana River counties, which involved the Red Cross and Kenya Defence Forces. On Thursday, the KDF dispatched two helicopters and divers from Nairobi for a rescue mission. By close of business yesterday, the soldiers had airlifted at least 300 people before the operation was temporarily halted due to darkness.

Mwavinda said Wema, Pandanguo and Witu areas have been identified as rescue centres where affected people will be taken to.

“We are still searching for stranded people in the areas that have been affected by floods, we also ask the people to move to safer grounds to avoid any fatalities,” he said.

