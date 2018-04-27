Former minister endorses Raila’s three level government proposal

| Published Fri, April 27th 2018 at 12:31, Updated April 27th 2018 at 12:36 GMT +3

Former minister Amukowa Anangwe. [Photo/file/Standard]

Opposition chief Raila Odinga’s proposal for a three-tier devolved structure could be ideal for the country, a former minister has said.

Former minister Amukowa Anangwe has applauded Raila’s suggestion saying a three-tier government structure will help check rampant cronyism, corruption and centralization of public resources.

“The system will enhance equitable development and self-governance at the grassroots in the respective counties,” argued Prof Anangwe, a political scientist and lecturer at the University of Dodoma in Tanzania.

However, the scholar argues that the new devolved structure should be downwards from the present – day county headquarters to the sub-county and ward levels in order to have desired impact.

He was reacting to the ongoing debate elicited by the ODM leader’s sentiments that Kenya must be divided into 14 regional blocs for devolution to work effectively.

Raila told delegates attending the fifth devolution conference in Kakamega that the country ought to embrace a three-level government as a way of addressing challenges facing devolution including corruption and devolved units that can hardly sustain themselves.

He argued that most of the 47 counties are uneconomical entities despite efforts by some governors to come together in establishing economic blocs such as the Lake region economic bloc that brings together 14 counties in Western Kenya.

Raila revisited the Bomas Draft constitution which suggested the country to be divided into 14 regions each made up of several districts with a view of establishing economically viable devolved units with acceptable geographical size and population.

His proposal has however elicited reactions with Deputy President William Ruto being among leaders who have dismissed it.

Addressing delegates at the end of the annual devolution conference at Kakamega high school, Ruto argued that the full benefits of devolution are yet to be realized and that Kenyans must be patient in order to reap the full benefits.

“Devolution is taking Kenya places already, it has set the country on the right development trajectory, that is why we can talk of a multi-billion mega referral hospital project in Kakamega and several other initiatives across the 47 counties,” said Ruto.