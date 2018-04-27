Minor testifies in a case against policeman

| Published Fri, April 27th 2018 at 07:53, Updated April 27th 2018 at 07:56 GMT +3

Police constable Laban Njogu when he appeared before Murang’a Chief Magistrate Court charged with counts of defilement and indecent assault. [Photo: Boniface Gikandi/Standard]

A 13-year-old girl has told the court that she was defiled by a police constable inside a police cell on September 30, last year.

The minor, who is under the care of the Witness Protection Agency, said Laban Njogu sexually assaulted her at Murang’a Police Station while promising to release her unconditionally.

She told Murang’a Principal Magistrate Antony Mwicigi, who had visited the police station, that Njogu (pictured) did not honour his promise after defiling her.

“The officer knocked the door of my cell before he opened it and demanded for sex while promising to facilitate my release without any conditions,” she said.

The girl also showed the magistrate where the police officer allegedly discarded a used condom and washed his hands before walking away to the reporting desk after the attack.

The minor was arrested and locked up after she was linked to the theft of her friend's clothes in Kiharu estate.

The proceedings had delayed due non-availability of DNA results, requested by Njogu’s lawyer Joseph Kirubi, from the Government Chemist.

The court directed the prosecution to hand over the DNA results to defence without further delay following several adjournments.

State counsel Sebastian Mutinda informed the court that three witnesses would testify in the matter.

The policeman is out on a Sh400,000 bond. Hearing continues on May 9 this year.

