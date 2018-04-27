Ruto rejects proposal to amend Constitution

| Published Fri, April 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 26th 2018 at 22:59 GMT +3

The Deputy President has dismissed proposals to amend the Constitution and instead called for a national conversation on how best to implement it.

Mr William Ruto argued that a lot could be realised without amending the Constitution.

“It’s all about being focused. There has been conversations on expanding the Executive or entrenching devolution. This can be done without engaging in a billion-shilling referendum. These are issues we can deal with without a referendum.

“And in any case, if there is going to be a suggestion on arranging or rearranging devolution, good people, it cannot be by creating another layer. It will be taking counties to the wards. It cannot be devolution upwards; it will have to be devolution downwards.”

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has proposed a three-tier government structure that would lead to the creation of 14 regional blocs.

Speaking in Kakamega yesterday at the end of the Fifth Annual Devolution Conference, the DP likened the proposal to change the Constitution to the proverb ‘a bad workman quarrels with his tools’.

“If somebody is a bad workman, he will try to blame everything. It is the Constitution which has a problem or it is the county government; it is the county assemblies, or this and that. Because he is a bad workman quarrelling with his tools and getting excuses to explain his failure,” Ruto said.

He added: “Let me tell you (delegates), we have built the Standard Gauge Railway, which has been in the plans for 30 years, and we didn't have to change any law. We didn’t have to do anything, we just had to be focused, determined and build it.

“The electricity we are talking about here, when we took over in 2013, 2.3 million Kenyans were connected. Today 6.7 million are connected, including the famous streetlights in Shianda, Kakamega, and Webuye junction, including Malava. This is a serious plan which will support economies in rural areas. Personally, I have seen the transformation as a result of devolution,” said Ruto.

Raila had suggested creating an administrative layer between the national and county governments.

"My proposal is that we adopt a three-tier system that retains the current counties, creates regional or provincial governments, and retains the national government with a very clear formula for revenue sharing.”

He added that as currently constituted, counties were not attractive to investors due to their sizes and that this had put their long-term viability into question.

The DP has opposed any changes to the supreme law, whose clamour started in 2014 with the Okoa Kenya initiative.

“We do not have time for mayors anymore. We should talk about how to expand to the wards,” said Ruto, adding that it was time the country revisited the structure of governance to address counties’ economic viability.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia said it was too early to talk about changing governance structures, less than a year after the General Election.

“This will take the country backwards and create unnecessary fights. The subject is very emotive and should be deferred to the tail-end of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term. It will also interfere with his legacy on the ‘Big Four’ agenda.

Unnecessary fight

“The two levels of government should focus on service delivery to Kenyans and avoid this debate by all means. People will start jostling for positions, yet devolution has taken root and everyone is enjoying its fruits,” said Mr Kimemia.

Ruto also criticised governors for keeping their deputies idle, saying they were critical in managing county affairs.

“The devil is a very bad man, and you know the kind of loss and damage the devil can cause with idle minds. Let us all define our leadership through service, work, and delivery. That is what our people need.

“Being a deputy is a difficult job. You have to balance your ambition and serving your boss. Supporting your boss is not a weakness, it is a strength. If you are willing to be led, it means you are material to lead,” Ruto said.