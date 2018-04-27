Joho tests political waters in Kisumu ahead of 2022

| Published Fri, April 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 26th 2018 at 22:05 GMT +3

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho addressing residents of Kondele in Kisumu County on his way from Kakamega where he had attended the 5th devolution conference on April 25th 2018. [Collins Oduor/Standard]

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has hinted that he will vie for the presidency under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party flag should Raila Odinga fail to run.

Mr Joho, who is the ODM deputy party leader, said plans were underway to strengthen the party ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“I will be back in Kisumu to chart the way forward. Even if I win the presidency, I will still support Raila fully,” said Joho during an impromptu visit to Kondele on Wednesday as he sought to consolidate support in Raila’s political backyard.

He said the party leaders would continue pushing for reforms in the country, including changing the Constitution.

One of the key priorities at the moment, he said, was making the party stronger so it could be a formidable force to reckon with ahead of the next elections.

He noted that a strong party would also be a huge boost for Raila "in their quest to ensure that the country goes in the right direction" following the handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We want to make ODM strong and I am asking you to help us strengthen ODM. I will continue supporting Raila and his decisions. We want to make sure the victims of last year’s elections are also compensated,” said the governor.

He said he would be at the forefront of pushing for constitutional amendments to create the position of prime minister, a proposal Deputy President William Ruto has opposed.