Confidant, Kibe narrates resistance Matiba faced in fight for multi-party democracy

Published Thu, April 26th 2018 at 12:38

Matiba confidant Joseph Gilbert Kibe eulogises his friend at the All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

In a surprisingly cheerful funeral service held for Second Liberation hero Kenneth Stanley Njindo Matiba on Wednesday, his longtime friend Joseph Gilbert Kibe named individuals who opposed his fight for multi-party.

Kibe who read his eulogy at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, narrated how Matiba faced resistance from his political foes which eventually led to his detention.

Matiba’s confidant maintained that Government was horrified that Matiba would change the way the country was managed irregularly in his fight for the constitutional amendments.

Kibe named former President Mwai Kibaki, NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka, George Muhoho, Francis ole Kaparo, the late Prof. George Saitoti, Nicholas Biwott, Joseph Kamotho, John Keen, Dr Bonaya Godana, David Mwenje, Zachary Onyonka, Philip Leakey and Bob Francis Jalangó.

He said Kalonzo, who was present during the requiem mass, fronted a motion in parliament seeking to block Matiba’s proposal on constitutional change. President Uhuru Kenyatta joined Kenneth Matiba’s family and friends during the requiem mass at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi. [John Muchucha, Standard]

While the rest of the family appeared to have come to terms with Matiba’s death, his wife, Edith Matiba, was evidently grief-stricken. Matiba’s death had evidently taken a toll on her.

The two met in 1951 while studying at Alliance Boys and Girls respectively, both proceeded to Makerere University and celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this month.

Matiba who is known by many as a brave and unbowed hero who sacrificed a lot for his country suffered many challenges in his quest for multiparty which subsequently led to his detention.

During the years behind bars, the late suffered stroke but state officials were not bothered to get him medical attention and remained in that state for a week.

It is for this reason that the Government was compelled to pay his family compensation clocking to Sh2 billion as the award for the fallen hero.

By last year High Court had awarded him Sh1, 855,550,147 in damages. Interest on the costs since the date of the ruling now stands at Sh3 million.

Last week, senators were united in urging the Government to immediately release Matiba’s compensation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachel Ruto and other political figures like Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Raphael Tuju were present during the service.