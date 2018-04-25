Miguna's lawyers snub DCI summons

| Published Wed, April 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 24th 2018 at 22:44 GMT +3

Miguna’s lawyers from left Cliff Ombeta, Nelson havi and John Khaminwa engage at the Milimani High Court during the hearing of the case to compel the government to produce Miguna Miguna in court. [Photo by Njunge/Standard]

Police now want to question lawyers representing Miguna Miguna over a document lodged in court concerning his travel papers.

This is in regard to an affidavit filed in court that Miguna’s Canadian passport was missing after he arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on March 26.

But following his much-publicised deportation to Dubai, Miguna is said to have used the ‘lost’ passport to travel to Toronto.

Officers at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation headquarters have summoned lawyers Nelson Havi, Cliff Ombeta and Kamanda Mucheke.

But the lawyers have refused to honour the summonses, saying the matter is still pending in court.

Playing games

Havi, who accused the police of playing games, said claims of perjury had been peddled by government-linked bloggers and the move by the detectives did not surprise them.

“We have told them we will not discuss an issue in court. Let them come to court and argue there,” he said.

Miguna was deported to Dubai despite the issuance of at least 10 court orders on the matter.

A court later found Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Immigration Services Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa guilty of contempt and fined them Sh200,000 each.

They have appealed the ruling.

Justice George Odunga convicted and fined the three for refusing to produce Miguna in court, failing to honour court summonses and deporting Miguna to Dubai despite a court order stopping his removal from the country.

In their appeal, the three Government officers argued that they risked being declared unfit to hold public office unless the Appellate Court intervened.