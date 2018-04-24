Met says long rains to continue as floods leave trail of destruction

| Published Tue, April 24th 2018 at 13:09, Updated April 24th 2018 at 14:07 GMT +3

Floods in Nairobi leave a trail of destruction. (Standard)

Heavy rains are set to continue pounding till the month of June in the country even as the metrological department insists that the water level has surpassed the initial millimeters.

A number of river banks have burst its banks due to the heavy rains identified by the Met department as long rains.

ALSO READ: Weather patterns across Kenya out as heavy rains kill many

According to the met department, the water levels have risen above the initial average and likely to increase up to June.

As per their analysis, several parts of the country are likely to experience enhanced rainfall that may be characterized by heavy storms especially over Western, North-western, Central and parts of South-eastern.

“The winds have brought excess moisture from the ocean and the rains has continue to pound in most parts of the country,” said Ali Ramtu Uasin Gishu county director of met department.

In Uasin Gishu, the water levels has increased from 180 millimeters to 250 millimeters in the month of April.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“The rains are here when farmers in the grain regions are caught in between because their machines are not able plough in the wet season. We hope that they will make good use of the flowing water by storing them,” said Ramtu.

Floods have also left a trail of destruction and fear among locals who have been forced to shift to higher grounds as a safety measure. In Turkana County, river Kawalase burst its banks making the roads impassable.

In Elgeyo Marakwet County, already mudslides and rock falls have been reported in several parts of the county with authorities issuing alerts to locals to move to safer areas.

"The threshold of rainfall which can trigger landslides have been surpassed and little more can wreak havoc to thousands of residents living there," said County Director of Meteorological Services Simon Cheptot.

ALSO READ: 9 die as car and home swept away by floods

He said that in some areas several cracks are visible and it is advisable for the people move out of such areas to avert a possible disaster. Already, the floods have destroyed water pipes that has been supplying water to Cheptarit primary and Cheliget secondary school.

"Residents have planted up to hilltops which are prohibited making the escarpment susceptible to landslides and a thorough conservation strategy should be put in place because,” he stated.

Cheptot added that those at risk are those traveling on the rocky terrains of Elgeyo escarpment and residents living in mapped landslide prone areas.

Landslide prone areas in Marakwet East subcounty are Embolot, Embotut, Endo, Kaben and Mumol. In Marakwet West subcounty, Kapcherop, Chebororwa and Kipsaya are earmarked as prone to landslides.

In Keiyo North parts of Kapchemutwa, Anin and Keu regions are prone to landslides just like, Kabechei, Epke, Kocholwo and Tureia in Keiyo South.