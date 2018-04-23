Raila now blames leaders for failures in devolution

| Published Mon, April 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 22nd 2018 at 21:01 GMT +3

NASA leader Raila Odinga (right) and Kisumu governor Anyang' Nyong'o during prayers at St. Peters' ACK church in Nyahera, Kisumu West on April 22,2018. Raila had visited the church to attend thanks giving prayer of the area governor Anyang' Nyong'o. (Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard)

Devolution is being undermined by bad leadership, according to Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Raila, who is expected to address the Devolution Conference, said although decentralisation was a noble idea, it had not benefited Kenyans.

“Devolution has not achieved its intended purpose because of bad leadership in the past and that is what we must change,” he said.

He added that for devolution to succeed, it should be strengthened.

Raila said wrangles between some county executives and county assemblies had adversely affected the implementation of devolution.

County chiefs have expressed optimism that the fifth Devolution Conference would showcase the devolved units' achievements.

Last week, a report by the Controller of Budget said counties had underperformed on revenue collection.

Raila, who was speaking at St Stephen’s Anglican Church in Kisumu, said a lot needed to be done to ensure that devolution served its purpose.

With the recent handshake, he said, a lot of progress would be realised across the country.

“We will discuss the concept of devolution and explain to the delegates what was intended with devolution during the conference. We want them to know what was intended with the idea,” said Raila.

He noted that the frosty relationship between county officials some counties had derailed the implementation of devolution.

“We have seen cases where MCAs gang up against governors to frustrate their work and this should stop,” said Raila.