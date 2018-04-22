Leaders endorse Matiangí for deputy president position in 2022

| Published Sun, April 22nd 2018 at 17:35, Updated April 22nd 2018 at 17:39 GMT +3

Interior and National Coordination Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i

Three Kisii Legislators have endorsed Interior and National Coordination Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to be Kenya’s Deputy President in 2022.

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, Bonchari MP John Oyioka and Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga said Matiang’i is the most qualified person to be the running mate for Deputy President William Ruto in the next general election.

The three legislators were speaking on Sunday when they accompanied Matiang’i during a fundraiser for Nyangweta and Nyakembene Primary Schools in South Mugirango constituencies.

“Our brother Matiang’i has performed exemplarily in his duties as a Cabinet Secretary for the last five years earning praise from Kenyans, we believe he is the best candidate to be the Deputy President of Kenya in 2022,” said Osoro.

Oyioka said the Gusii community was now ripe to produce a leader to serve the country at the national level and that Matiang’i was the right candidate for the seat since he has a proven track record on all the ministries he has served in.

“Our Brother Matiang’i is hardworking and does not tolerate nonsense, he represents the true character of our people who value honesty and integrity in everything that they do,” said Oyioka.

Senator Omanga said the Gusii Community is going to support Deputy President William Ruto in 2022 and that he should elevate Matiang’i to be his Deputy so that he can deliver on his promises.

“Deputy President William Ruto is assured of winning the Presidency in 2022 with our brother Fred Matiang’i as the Deputy President, they make a good combination since they are both workaholics,” said Senator Omanga.

Matiang’i kept off the debate only asking Kisii leaders to put aside their political differences and serve the people since the country was now united following the famous handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“Our people are interested in development, I would therefore like to call on Governor James Ongwae, Senator Sam Ongeri and all the legislators from Kisii County to join hands to champion the interests of our people,” said Matiang’i.

