Osotsi: Mudavadi must work with Raila for his own political survival

| Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 17:54, Updated April 21st 2018 at 18:01 GMT +3

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi. (File, Standard)

Amani National Congress (ANC) secretary general Godfrey Osotsi has said that his party leader Musalia Mudavadi must mend political fences with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga to remain relevant.

Osotsi who was last week reinstated as the party secretary general by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) said based on the last three election cycles, the country has matured to two major political formations.

"The same case will replay in 2022 with Odinga being the driving force of one of the formations. The third force is highly untenable if the experiences of the last three election cycles were reviewed," said Osotsi.

Speaking on a tour of popularising the party in Nairobi's Kawangware area, Osotsi said that Raila was still very popular in Luhya land and the situation is unlikely to change drastically in favour of Mudavadi.

He said that Mudavadi's political profile had always been enhanced every time he worked with Raila.

The ANC secretary general said that together with Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, his Vihiga counterpart George Khaniri and other youthful leaders were willing and ready to fully support Mudavadi in his political agenda if he provides clear political direction that will ensure our community is not left in political oblivion in 2022.

Osotsi said that he did not have any personal differences with his party leader Hon Mudavadi.

"I only have divergent opinion on matters of political strategy and fidelity to the law as enshrined in ANC party constitution, political parties Act and constitution of Kenya. I will not support any aimless and self-destructive political adventures that have retarded our political gains since the foundation of the party in 2015," said Osotsi.

He however poured cold water on the proposed merger of ANC and FK is stillborn and it is not a solution to "luhya political unity problem" and build on quick sand.

"Luhya unity is a political myth created by selfish politicians for political preservation. 2002 election scenario confirmed that the community can vote in one basket if they get an inspiring leader who provides hope and promotes inclusivity," said Osotsi who was accompanied by a number of party Members of the County Assembly from Nairobi county.

