How Kenyan hacker flew into trap of US security agents Next Story
How delays in disbursement of funds have affected development projects Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Chebukati, commissioners vow to stay put

By Jeckonia Otieno | Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 20th 2018 at 21:19 GMT +3

The quagmire at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissions (IEBC) seems to have no end in sight.

This is after Commission Chair Wafula Chebukati and Prof Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, the two remaining commissioners vowed to stay put and urged Parliament to fill the vacant slots in the commission after the purported resignation of three commissioners – Consolata Nkatha, Prof Kibiwott Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya – earlier this week.

ALSO READ: IEBC resignation puzzle

In a press briefing on Friday, the three maintained that they stand with the decision to send CEO Ezra Chiloba on a three-month compulsory leave to pave way for investigations.

“From the onset, the commission reiterates that the matter at hand is squarely an issue of financial audit and accountability as anchored in the law. Part of post-election review process, and a matter of great interest to the stakeholders, is how significant sums of public money have been expended by the commission,” Chebukati said.

Earlier in the week, Nkatha, Prof Kurgat and Mwachanya called a press conference and announced that they had resigned.

But according to the IEBC Act, a commissioner can resign by writing to the appointing authority, that is the President and it is not clear whether they did that.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Friday’s statement came hours after a scheduled meeting between the trio and the Senate’s Standing Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs and Human Rights was cancelled. “We were on our way to the said meeting when they sent a message that the meeting had been postponed.

The communication from the Senate did not give reasons for the meeting’s postponement but said a new date will be communicated,” Chebukati said while flanked by Prof Guliye and Molu. Chebukati said that the CEO will continue to enjoy his full benefits during his absence. “If found culpable by the audit, he will be subjected to disciplinary proceedings in accordance with the right to fair hearing.”

He said this was not the first time the commission was sending officers on compulsory leave.

ALSO READ: Secret night meeting that killed IEBC

RELATED TOPICS:
iebc
wafula chebukati
chiloba
quagmire
Nkatha
Prof Kurgat
Consolata Nkatha
Kibiwott Kurgat
Margaret Mwachanya

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Secret night meeting that killed IEBC

Secret night meeting that killed IEBC

Chebukati is solely responsible for all that went wrong at IEBC

Chebukati is solely responsible for all that went wrong at IEBC

MPs move to counter resignation

MPs move to counter resignation

To end curse of IEBC, change how poll chiefs are selected

To end curse of IEBC, change how poll chiefs are selected

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited