Girl claiming to be President Uhuru’s daughter driven away in police car

A girl that caused a stir on social media claiming that she is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter has been taken away by police.
A photo seen by Standard Digital shows Tamara Risheel, who had displayed a placard identifying her by that name, in a Kilimani Police Station patrol car.
The girl was spotted outside Yaya Centre, Nairobi on Friday with a placard claiming she was the president’s daughter.
She was dressed in maroon tights with a black dress.