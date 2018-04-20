Kenyan activist among world’s 100 most influential people Previous Story
Girl claiming to be President Uhuru’s daughter driven away in police car

By Standard Reporter | Published Fri, April 20th 2018 at 17:18, Updated April 20th 2018 at 17:43 GMT +3
The girl with a placard in a Kilimani Police Station patrol car [Photo: Courtesy]

A girl that caused a stir on social media claiming that she is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter has been taken away by police.

A photo seen by Standard Digital shows Tamara Risheel, who had displayed a placard identifying her by that name, in a Kilimani Police Station patrol car.

The girl was spotted outside Yaya Centre, Nairobi on Friday with a placard claiming she was the president’s daughter.

She was dressed in maroon tights with a black dress.

