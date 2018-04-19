Reprieve for Ngunga as court reinstates him as majority leader

| Published Thu, April 19th 2018 at 19:33, Updated April 19th 2018 at 19:50 GMT +3

Ousted Machakos County assembly majority leader Francis Ngunga speaks in the House in a past session. [Photo by John Muia/Standard]

The High Court has overturned the Tuesday's ouster of Machakos County assembly majority leader, Francis Ngunga.

Justice David Kemei on Thursday issued stay orders in favor of Ngunga, who through his lawyer, Mr Mulyungi had filed an ex-parte application seeking to set aside his removal as leader of majority in the assembly.

In a notice of Motion dated April 19th and filed under certificate of urgency, Ngunga successfully obtained stay orders valid for 21 days within which he will file a substantive Motion.

The orders have been served to the clerk of the county assembly of Machakos, the Speaker of the county assembly of Machakos as well as the county assembly of Machakos-all of whom have been listed as respondents.

The matter will be mentioned on May 10th.

On Tuesday, Kinanie MCA Mark Muendo who had been picked to replace Ngunga hosted a section of MCAs for lunch at the Machakos Golf Club where he vowed he will not obey any summons by the court should Ngunga take a legal action.

