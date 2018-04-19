Blow to Kalonzo as churches reject 'Koma declaration'

| Published Thu, April 19th 2018 at 18:09, Updated April 19th 2018 at 19:08 GMT +3

From left, Former Kathiani Mp Wavinya Ndeti , former Machakos County Senator Johnston Muthama, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Matungulu Mp Stephen Mule during the Kamba community meeting at Kiamba Primary school in Matungulu constituency, Machakos County on April 2, 2018. [Photo by John Muia/Standard]

Clergy leaders from Lower Eastern region have criticized the “Koma declaration” that saw community leaders, professionals and elders vow to support Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka's ambition to become the president in 2022.

Earlier this month, the Wiper Party leader met with several leaders in Machakos where he was endorsed to be president in 2022. However, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua dismissed the forum saying it was a wiper affair.

ALSO READ: Governor Kibwana regrets joining Wiper party

On Wednesday, church leaders drawn from different denominations converged in Nairobi where they said the church as an institution was not party to the declaration which they said was ill-timed.

Led by Archbishop Arthur Kitonga, the president of Association of Evangelicals in Eastern Africa, the preachers said the meeting was not concerned about the development in the region and was rather aimed at promoting interests of individuals.

The 20 clergy leaders condemned “similar meetings aimed at detaching the community from the government” saying they will conduct a different meeting next month to lead the people from the region in charting the future of the region’s economy.

“The meeting was only for political interests. There were no concerns on development and that is its undoing,” said Kitonga who was flanked by other leaders.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Kitonga said the people in Lower Eastern were in need of Government support adding that such meetings by politicians were denying the Central Government the commitment to help them.

“Our people are being swept by floods and as a result people need help for food and other things. How can we ask the state to step in when our leaders are pushing conflicting interests?” posed Kitonga.

In their joint “prophetic message” the clergy Secretary General Joel Nzomo condemned a section of politicians he did not mention names, saying they were misleading the public yet they have nothing to offer them.

“Some have been in power for many years and they have nothing substantial to show. We say enough is enough,” said Nzomo.

ALSO READ: Politics of broken promises and dashed MoUs