MP's supporter to be charged after by election violence

| Published Thu, April 19th 2018 at 16:52, Updated April 19th 2018 at 17:04 GMT +3

Martha Miano, an election observer who was allegedly assaulted by Mathira Mp Rigathi Gachagua's driver within the precincts of Kiamachimbi police station after she went to report a voter bribery at Ndumbuini polling station. [Photo by Mose Sammy/Standard]

A man associated with an MP was today arrested after slapping a female election observer in an incident that marred the win of Jubilee Party candidate during a ward by election in Mathira.

Police said the youth identified as a supporter of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua would be charged with assault although he was given a Sh10, 000 bond after arrest.

Mathira West OCPD Kiptoo Birgen said the man responsible had been released on a Sh10, 000 police bond.

Several rights groups and Nyeri lawmakers have come out to condone the violence at the Kiamariga Police Station where they woman was roughed up as the MP and police watched after an altercation.

The youth slapped Martha Miano, a Maendeleo Chap Chap party observer after an exchange of words between the MP and electoral officials.

Among these who condemned the incident on Wednesday was the Federal of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and MPs Ngunjiri Wambugu and Kanini Kega.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

But Gachagua has accused Machakos governor Alfred Mutua and his Maendeleo Chap Chap party for the escalation of tension during the Ruguru by Election that led to the assault of a female observer.

Gachagua also distanced himself from the violence meted on who was slapped by one of his supporters outside Kiamariga Police Station on Wednesday.

He spoke as Jubilee's Erastus Karanja amassed 4220 votes to beat Maendeleo Chap Chap's James Simon Ndegwa Ndegwa with 3946 votes in a closely bitter race.

“While I do not condone violence, I cannot take responsibility for every behavior of my supporters. Any attempt to associate me with the violence is laughable,” the Mp said yesterday.

The Gachagua claimed the involvement of Governor Mutua in the byelections campaigns had created tension in the race which culminated in the violence.

“He (Mutua) was trying to use the race as a launching pad for his 2022 presidential ambitions by testing Jubilee’s influence and it failed miserably. That's why they were bitter,” he said.

The Mp said the violence broke out when he had gone to the station to report instances of voter intimidation.

“There was a lot of intimidation going on, Jubilee Party agents were kicked out of the station and voters were being prevented from casting their ballots,” he said.

Gachagua said Mutua abused his hospitality during a benchmarking visit to Nyeri County by engaging in campaigns. The by election was a tight affair between the Jubilee candidate and the Maendeleo Chap Chap rival.