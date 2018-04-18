Two killed as rapists strike Homa Bay village

| Published Wed, April 18th 2018 at 16:30, Updated April 18th 2018 at 16:42 GMT +3

Police officers rescue man from mob who accused him of brewing alcohol which rape suspects consume in the area. [James Omoro, Standard]

A man has been killed as he tried to rescue his widowed sister in-law, from rapists in Ndhiwa, Homa bay county.

One of the alleged rapists was however later lynched by villagers who rushed to the scene in Kawoch location, on Tuesday night.

Police said the deceased was stabbed to death by a knife wielding gangster who was among those that attacked and raped his sister -in-law.

The man had rushed to the home of his 48 years old sister-in-law after she cried for help following an attack by five gangsters.

As he bravely powered his way into the in-law's house, one of the criminals stabbed him on the chest, killing him on the spot.

“They kicked my door, gained entry and one of them attacked and raped me. I cried but when my brother in – law came, they stabbed him,” said the deceased's sister in law.

The victim said the rapists had threatened to kill her if she resisted.

Ndhiwa OCPD Nixon Makokha said they had to rush the woman to hospital for treatment.

“Medical reports from Homa Bay county referral hospital have revealed that the woman was raped,” said Makokha.

He said they were pursuing other members of the group who escaped after the incident.

Two people were killed over the rape incident in Karading village in Ndhiwa Sub County. [James Omoro, Standard]

Irate villagers later grouped themselves and lynched one of the suspects, identified as Daniel Odhiambo, aged about 30 years.

Odhiambo was followed to his home using a trail of blood over injuries he sustained during the incident after the dead man cut him with a panga in self defense.

Upon admitting that he committed the heinous act, the residents frog marched him back to the village where the night incident occurred.

The mob found Odhiambo had forgotten his sword at the scene. He was beaten to death using stones and other crude weapons.

It later emerged that the same gang has been terrorising villagers in the past one month and mainly targeted widows and vulnerable members of the community.

"I count myself lucky because the assailants knocked my door but I declined to open,” said Agnes Adhiambo, a resident.

Other residents accused the rapists of stealing their household items during their night raids.

