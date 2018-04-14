Budalang’i MP Raphael Wanjala arrested in Kisumu

| Published Sat, April 14th 2018 at 19:26, Updated April 14th 2018 at 19:30 GMT +3

Ababu Namwamba (left) and Budalang’i MP Raphael Wanjala (right)

Budalang’i MP Raphael Wanjala was Saturday afternoon arrested in Kisumu following Friday’s chaotic incident where his supporters allegedly attacked Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ababu Namwamba.

Police arrested the Budalang’i MP at a Kisumu hotel for allegedly inciting his supporters to attack Ababu Namwamba.

The MP was briefly held at Kisumu Central police station before being transferred to Kakamega as police continue with investigations over the incident.

Police had earlier wanted to arrest him Saturday morning in Kakamega during the homecoming ceremony for Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed but he escaped after discovering that police were looking for him.